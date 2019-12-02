December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Hawaii Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Hawaii:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Kwame Remy Michael - KINKY BOOTS - Diamond Head Theatre 43%
Kevin Pease - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Diamond Head Theatre 20%
Matthew Pedersen - THE WIZ - Paliku Theatre/ I’m a Bright Kid Foundation 16%
Eyre-Jordan Barnes - KINKY BOOTS - Diamond Head Theatre 23%
Elliot Dimacali - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Diamond Head Theatre 21%
Ethan Le Phong - ALLEGIANCE - Manoa Valley Theatre 17%
KATHLEEN STUART - ALLEGIANCE - Manoa Valley Theatre 55%
Loretta Ables Sayre - HELLO, DOLLY! - Diamond Head Theatre 45%
Sara Law - COMPANY - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 25%
Bailey Barnes - THE WIZ - Paliku Theatre 16%
Melani Carrie - IN THE HEIGHTS - leeward community theatre 11%
THE WIZ - Paliku Theatre/ I’m a Bright Kid Foundation 25%
ALLEGIANCE - Manoa Valley Theatre 23%
ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Manoa Valley Theatre 13%
CHILDREN OF EDEN - Paliku Theatre 26%
HOLIDAY INN - Diamond Head Theater 24%
SHIPMENT DAY - Manoa Valley Theatre 19%
Manoa Valley Theater 24%
Diamond Head Theatre 19%
Diamond Head Theater 18%
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.