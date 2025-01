Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Germany Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Huor - KU'DAMM 59 - Theater des Westens, Berlin



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Esther Bialas - KU'DAMM 59 - Theater des Westens, Berlin



Best Dance Production

TRANSIT - Theater Regensburg



Best Direction Of A Musical

Christoph Drehwitz - KU'DAMM 59 - Theater des Westens, Berlin



Best Direction Of A Play

Antje Thoms - DRAUSSEN VOR DER TÜR - Theater Regensburg



Best Ensemble

KU'DAMM 59 - Theater des Westens, Berlin



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tim Deiling - KU'DAMM 59 - Theater des Westens, Berlin



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

KU'DAMM 59 - Theater des Westens, Berlin



Best Musical

KU'DAMM 59 - Theater des Westens, Berlin



Best Performer In A Musical

Isabell Waltsgott - KU'DAMM 59 - Theater des Westens, Berlin



Best Performer In A Play

Alen Hodzovic - HARRY POTTER UND DAS VERWUNSCHENE KIND - Theater am Großmarkt



Best Play

DRAUSSEN VOR DER TÜR - Theater Regensburg



Best Production of an Opera

VALUSCHKA - Theater Regensburg



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lena Scheerer - TITANIC - Theater Erfurt



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sophie Mefan - HERCULES - Stage Theater Neue Flora Hamburg



Favorite Theatre

Theater des Westens, Berlin



