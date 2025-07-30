Vangeline Theater and New York Butoh Institute to Present CALLA & THE SLOWEST WAVE in Germany

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vangeline Theater and New York Butoh Institute present Calla & The Slowest Wave, in association with Schott Acting Studio, on Saturday, September 6, 2025, 7:30pm at Dock 11 Eden, Breite Straße 43, 13187, Berlin, Germany. Tickets are 19.50 euros.

An Evening of Butoh in Berlin: Vangeline & Shahryar Shahamat

Join a rare evening of Butoh in Berlin, featuring two internationally acclaimed guest artists from New York: Vangeline and Shahryar Shahamat.

Iranian-born artist Shahryar Shahamat will premiere Calla, a new solo work exploring transformation through the raw, poetic language of Butoh.

Renowned Butoh artist Vangeline will perform her celebrated solo The Slowest Wave, a 60-minute work hailed for its sculptural stillness, haunting beauty, and posthuman aesthetic.

This is a unique opportunity to experience two powerful voices in contemporary Butoh-for one night only.

1:45 minutes with an intermission.

Hosted and co-produced by Schott Acting Studio.

An Evening of Butoh in Berlin: Vangeline & Shahryar Shahamat

This fall in Berlin, Vangeline Theatre and New York Butoh Institute will be unveiling Calla-the first creation in an exciting new collaboration between Vangeline and the distinctive voice of Shahryar Shahamat. What began as a mentorship has evolved into an artistic dialogue, merging Butoh with visual poetry, stillness with transformation.

Calla will premiere alongside Vangeline's solo work The Slowest Wave on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Dock 11 Eden. Together, these two performances offer a rare evening of Butoh in Berlin-an encounter between two artistic voices across generations, disciplines, and cultures.

Program

CALLA- created by Shahryar Shahamat and Vangeline. Performed by Shahryar Shahamat.

Calla is a raw Butoh performance inspired by the stillness and sculptural purity of the calla lily, exploring the quiet tension between fragility and resilience found in nature and the human body. Through slow, deliberate movement and breath, the piece unfolds as a living sculpture, revealing the hidden stories we carry-grief, memory, and transformation-while embodying the flower's graceful defiance against time. It is an invitation to witness the body as a flower opening and closing, echoing the quiet strength and delicate survival of the calla lily in a world that demands constant bloom.

30 minutes.

Intermission

The Slowest Wave. Choreographed and performed by Vangeline

The Slowest Wave is a solo Butoh work choreographed and performed by Vangeline, with an original score by Ray Sweeten. This repertory work highlights Vangeline's sculptural approach to Butoh, where stillness shapes the body into a living landscape. Her choreography resists softness, instead creating unexpected angular forms-triangles, arches, cranes-that transform the female body into architecture and living landscape. An award-winning project combining butoh and neuroscience supported by a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts Dance Award,

﻿The Slowest Wave explores the thematic of waves as a symbol of femininity and female sensuality.

The Slowest Wave was recently featured in the New York Times. The choreography was uniquely informed by the protocol established for a scientific pilot study researching the impact of butoh on brain activity. For the groundbreaking art-science study, dancers' brain activity was recorded at the University of Houston, Texas. Results were then disseminated in scientific journals.

Learn more about this science project at https://www.vangeline.com/research

60 minutes.

Don't miss Vangeline's 5-day Butoh workshop in Berlin, September 1st through 5th, hosted by Schott Acting Studio.