TIME WARP Will Return to Mannheim For 2023 Spring Edition

Time Warp is finally making a long awaited and sure to be emotional return to its spiritual home in Mannheim. After four years away, the influential festival will make you dance once more as it returns on Saturday, 1 April 2023 to Mannheim's Maimarkthalle with a mix of longtime companions as well as exciting debutants including over 40 headliners.

First and Second Release tickets are already all gone so act fast to secure your ticket for this sure to sell out edition of TimeWarp by heading to www.time-warp.de/tickets

Forward thinking music has always been at the heart of Time Warp and that shows once again in the line up for 2023. Next to some of the most famous friends of the festival there is a wealth of exciting new talent breaking through and ready to make their mark on the discerning crowds. Amongst those providing the soundtrack for more than 19 hours will be the likes of Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Charlotte de Witte, Dixon, DJ Koze, Gerd Janson, Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, KiNK live, Laurent Garnier, Loco Dice, Nina Kraviz, PAN-POT, Paula Temple, Ricardo Villalobos, Richie Hawtin, Rødhåd, Seth Troxler, Sonja Moonear, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers and tens more.

Maimarkthalle is a huge fair hall that hosted its first Time Warp way back in 1995. In 2023 and for the first time in four years, the entire space will be open for this unforgettable reunion of the electronic music community. The Maimarkthalle itself presents the two main floors, with the Maimarkt-Club offering up a third floor while various vast outdoor tents will add two more dance floors. The outside area will also host a glass pavilion which will make for a special atmosphere and some truly magical moments in the morning when the sun rises with six floors of action in total.

Each of the different floors will have its own look, feel, sound and atmosphere. In signature Time Warp style, that means mind-blowing visuals and high spec production that combines fabric, technology, video and light into a sensory stimulating experience like no other, so prepare for a truly immersive journey on every level imaginable.

Although there has not been a Time Warp in spring in Mannheim for a while, the festival has hosted a successful autumn edition in the city as well as editions in Sao Paulo, Santiago de Chile and New York. Each one has captured the original spirit of the party that first started in 1994.

Now, as the 30th anniversary edition approaches, the focus is back where Time Warp's world renowned legacy first began to form. After so long away there will be plenty of pent up party energy, and to reunite with the music loving community that is at the heart of Time Warp will make for a truly historic edition next spring.