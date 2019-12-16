Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Germany:
Best Actor in a Musical (commercial)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)
Best Actor in a Play (commercial)
Best Actress in a Musical (commercial)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)
Best Actress in a Play (commercial)
Best Choreography
Best Costume Design
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical (commercial)
Best Musical (non-commercial)
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Jan Ammann - DR. SCHIWAGO - Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg 21%
Anton Zetterholm - CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora 20%
Daniel Tejeda - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 13%
David Jakobs - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 42%
Tobias Bieri - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 17%
Rob Pelzer - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 13%
Thomas Borchert - NOVECENTO (NEUINSZENIERUNG) - Schlosspark Theater Berlin 65%
Peter Lewys-Preston - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig 35%
Judith Caspari - ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart 21%
Maya Hakvoort - CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 12%
Vajen Van den Bosch - CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora 11%
Gitte Haenning - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Stadttheater Lübeck 54%
Veronika Hörmann - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 24%
Antje Kahn - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 22%
Vasiliki Roussi - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig 100%
Phillip Kempster - CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 18%
Michael Heller and Christopher Bolam - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 17%
Zoltan Fekete - DR. SCHIWAGO - Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg 16%
TANZ DER VAMPIRE 34%
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 25%
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 16%
PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 32%
GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 30%
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 23%
ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart 21%
TINA - DAS MUSICAL - Operettenhaus, Hamburg 13%
ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 13%
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 37%
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 15%
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 12%
PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 37%
GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 24%
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 24%
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 40%
GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 32%
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 28%
TANZ DER VAMPIRE - Stage Entertainment Tour 57%
MAMMA MIA - Stage Entertainment Tour 29%
WAHNSINN - Theater am Potsdamer Platz Berlin 13%
Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg 23%
First Stage Theater Hamburg 15%
Neue Flora Hamburg 14%
