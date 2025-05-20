Cirque du Soleil’s ALIZE Will Premiere as Berlin’s First Permanent European Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque du Soleil is set to make history with the launch of its first permanent European production, Alizé, debuting in November 2025 at Berlin’s Theater am Potsdamer Platz. This landmark event marks a significant expansion of the globally renowned entertainment company into the European market.

Alizé promises to be an innovative production, transforming the Theater am Potsdamer Platz to accommodate its unique technical requirements. Co-produced by Live Nation, the show will feature Cirque du Soleil’s signature blend of acrobatic acts, mesmerizing magic, and captivating artistry, guiding audiences through a fantastical journey.

Tickets for Alizé will go on sale starting Friday. Interested attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as demand is expected to be high for this groundbreaking production. Tickets can be purchased through official Cirque du Soleil channels and authorized ticketing platforms.

