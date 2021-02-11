Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ades Zabel, Biggy van Blond and Bob Schneider Come to BKA Theater

Performances run 7 April-11 April 2021.

Feb. 11, 2021  
Ades Zabel, Biggy van Blond and Bob Schneider Come to BKA Theater

Ades Zabel, Biggy van Blond and Bob Schneider will come to BKA Theater. Performances run 7 April-11 April 2021.

For over thirty years, Edith Schröder has been Neukölln's best-known ambassador worldwide. She sings, drinks and jokes her way into the hearts of the people, for which she and her fellow campaigners, pub landlady Jutta Hartmann and leggings boutique owner Brigitte Wuttke, were even awarded the yellow-gold Buschkowsky vignette on a ribbon.

But suddenly everything is different: Neukölln is in, and Buschkowsky is no longer in office! Smartphone hipsters, soy latte moms and vegan bloggers are entering Edith's neighborhood. Bad" becomes "chic," and our HARTZ VIII queen desperately asks herself, "Am I out?"

It's logical that Jutta and Biggy can't stand Edith's whining for long and decide to show Edith and the rest of the world who made Neukölln Neukölln and who will continue to call the shots: The wild women from Nogatstrasse.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.visitberlin.de/en/event/ades-zabel-biggy-van-blond-bob-schneider-die-wilden-weiber-von-neukolln.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dancer Sticker
Future Broadway Star Youth Unisex T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Youth Princess Bedhead T-Shirt


Related Articles View More Germany Stories   Shows
Staatsoper Unter den Linden Presents Digital Production of JENUFA Photo

Staatsoper Unter den Linden Presents Digital Production of JENUFA

Dutch National Opera Online Presents Rossinis Petite MESSE SOLENNELLE Photo

Dutch National Opera Online Presents Rossini's Petite MESSE SOLENNELLE

Berlin State Ballets First Black Dancer Fights Back Against the Companys Alleged Racism Photo

Berlin State Ballet's First Black Dancer Fights Back Against the Company's Alleged Racism

Semperoper Dresden Cancels All Scheduled Performances for 2020/21 Season Photo

Semperoper Dresden Cancels All Scheduled Performances for 2020/21 Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • David Byrne to Perform in Virtual FOOD FOR LOVE Benefit Concert to End Hunger in New Mexico
  • Elektragaaz to Release THE SYNAESTHETIC PICTURE SHOW NOW PLAYING PART 1
  • Jacqui Naylor Celebrates Release Of Eleventh Album With Live Streaming Concert
  • Art Mulcahy Unites The World With Power Anthem 'Together We Survive'