Ades Zabel, Biggy van Blond and Bob Schneider Come to BKA Theater

Ades Zabel, Biggy van Blond and Bob Schneider will come to BKA Theater. Performances run 7 April-11 April 2021.

For over thirty years, Edith Schröder has been Neukölln's best-known ambassador worldwide. She sings, drinks and jokes her way into the hearts of the people, for which she and her fellow campaigners, pub landlady Jutta Hartmann and leggings boutique owner Brigitte Wuttke, were even awarded the yellow-gold Buschkowsky vignette on a ribbon.

But suddenly everything is different: Neukölln is in, and Buschkowsky is no longer in office! Smartphone hipsters, soy latte moms and vegan bloggers are entering Edith's neighborhood. Bad" becomes "chic," and our HARTZ VIII queen desperately asks herself, "Am I out?"

It's logical that Jutta and Biggy can't stand Edith's whining for long and decide to show Edith and the rest of the world who made Neukölln Neukölln and who will continue to call the shots: The wild women from Nogatstrasse.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.visitberlin.de/en/event/ades-zabel-biggy-van-blond-bob-schneider-die-wilden-weiber-von-neukolln.