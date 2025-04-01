WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Begins This Month At Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre will present the musical Waitress, running from April 11 through May 24, 2025. This story features a deliciously original score by Sara Bareilles and a tale of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness.

Waitress follows Jenna, a small-town waitress with a passion for baking pies, who is stuck in a loveless marriage and dreaming of a better life. When she unexpectedly finds herself pregnant, Jenna embarks on a transformative journey, supported by her quirky coworkers and a new doctor who may just be her ticket to a brighter future. With memorable songs like “She Used to Be Mine” and “What's Inside,” Waitress celebrates the strength of the human spirit and the importance of finding one's own voice.

This production is currently running at Broadway Palm's sister theatre, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in Lancaster, PA, before making its way down to Florida. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Broadway Palm website, by calling the box office, or in person at the theatre. Show and meal prices start at $75, with show-only options available. Group discounts are also offered for parties of 20 or more. And of course, you can definitely expect pies on our dessert menu—just like Jenna's sweet creations! Don't miss out on this heartwarming musical that's sure to leave you inspired and ready to bake your own dreams!

Show Details:

Dates: April 11 – May 24, 2025

Location: 1380 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers

Tickets: Available at BroadwayPalm.com or by calling 239-278-4422

Prices: $65 – $85, with special rates for groups of 20+

Content Guide: Waitress contains mature content, including strong language, domestic violence, and sexual situations. Rated PG13.

