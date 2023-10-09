Tickets On Sale This Week For JAGGED LITTLE PILL at BBMann

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announced today that individual tickets for the Fort Myers premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL will go on sale Friday, October 13 at 10AM. Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette (she/her), tickets to the Tony and Grammy awarding-winning production will be available online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or at the Box Office, which is temporarily located at Suncoast Credit Union Arean at FSW.

Alanis Morisette’s JAGGED LITTLE PILL is part of the 23-24 Fifth Third Band Broadway Series.

Julie Reiber (Mary Jane Healy, she/her), Benjamin Eakeley (Steve Healy, he/him), and Teralin Jones (Frankie Healy, all pronouns), join the cast for year two, with year one principals Dillon Klena (Nick Healy, he/him), Jade McLeod (Jo, they/them) and Allison Sheppard (Bella, she/her) continuing their roles.

The ensemble includes Lee H. Alexander (he/him), Delaney Brown (she/they), Justin Scott Brown (he/him), Chelle Denton (she/her), Shelby Finnie (she/her), Rishi Golani (he/him), Liesie Kelly (they/them), Cydney Kutcipal (they/them), Jordan Quisno (he/him), Carmella Taitt (she/her), Alexander Tan (he/she/they), Daniel Thimm (he/him) and Elaine Watson (she/her). The cast also includes Naima Alakham (she/her), Claire Crause (she/her), Sophie Lee Morris (she/her), Sergio Pasquariello (he/him) and George Vickers V (he/him) as swings.

For a complete list of tour stops, please visit: JaggedLittlePill.com.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (she/her; Waitress, Pippin), JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an “electrifying, visceral and stunning” (The Hollywood Reporter) musical with an original story by Tony and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (she/her; Juno, Tully), about a perfectly imperfect American family that “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). Nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards following its Broadway premiere, The New York Times declared the show “redemptive, rousing and real… JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway.”

Ignited by Morissette’s groundbreaking lyrics and music – from beloved hits such as “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic”, to brand new songs written for the show – JAGGED LITTLE PILL features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; “Apesh*t”, “Love Drought/Sandcastles” Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot).

The JAGGED LITTLE PILL creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (he/him; Parade), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (she/her; Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (he/him; Moulin Rouge!), Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (he/him; Waitress), and Tony-nominated Video Designer Lucy Mackinnon (she/her; Spring Awakening). Hair, Wig, and Make-up Design is provided by J. Jared Janas (he/him; Sunset Boulevard).

JAGGED LITTLE PILL officially opened on Broadway December 5, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre after beginning previews November 3. Prior to Broadway, JAGGED LITTLE PILL completed a record-breaking, sold-out run at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA. That pre-Broadway world premiere production ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5–July 15, 2018, marking the longest-running and highest-grossing production in A.R.T.’s history. JAGGED LITTLE PILL concluded its award-winning Broadway run on December 17, 2021, after playing 36 previews and 171 performances. That same month, the production made its international debut in Australia at Theatre Royal Sydney. The Australian tour is currently playing at Comedy Theatre, Melbourne.

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette’s album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record’s sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Now, 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With ten eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette’s music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.

In 2019, Atlantic Records partnered with the Broadway production for the release of its Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the show to the label’s elite roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and cast albums. The cast album for JAGGED LITTLE PILL was officially released on December 6, 2019 – the day after the show’s opening night on Broadway – and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

In the fall of 2020, the musical garnered a season-leading 15 Tony Nominations – including Best Musical – and Grand Central Publishing released a hardcover coffee table book following the journey of JAGGED LITTLE PILL to Broadway, with behind-the-scenes photos and stories from Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, the cast and more. Following the show’s big Grammy Award win in 2021, JAGGED LITTLE PILL also won Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical (Diablo Cody) and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Lauren Patten).