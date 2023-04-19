Theatre Intensive Summer Camps Offered By Florida Rep This Summer

This summer, young artists are invited to discover the world of theatre through musical-intensive camps offered through Florida Rep's education program. The sessions are open to students of all skill levels, ages 7 - 18, and run daily from 9 AM - 4 PM over a two-week period. The camp fee is $440 per child per session; sibling discounts are available upon request. To register call 239-219-1552 or visit FloridaRepEducation.Org/summer-intensives.



The theatre camps feature Broadway Junior musical titles and give students the opportunity to work with theatre professionals to develop their acting, singing, and dance skills on a professional stage. At the conclusion of each session, students will have the opportunity to perform the show - complete with costumes, sets, and lighting - in the Historic Arcade Theatre.



Program enrollment is limited; openings remain for:

"Once on This Island, Jr." offered June 12 - 16, and June 19-23, 2023

"Elf The Musical, Jr." offered June 26-30, July 3, and July 5-7, 2023

Disney-Pixar's "Finding Nemo, Jr." offered July 24 - 28, and July 31-August 4, 2023



There are also opportunities for students ages fifteen to eighteen to serve as junior teaching assistants (JTAs) at the camps. These youth leaders assist head teaching artists during the two-week sessions. An application may be found at FloridaRepEducation.Org/summer-intensives

