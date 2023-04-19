Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Intensive Summer Camps Offered By Florida Rep This Summer

The sessions are open to students of all skill levels, ages 7 – 18, and run daily from 9 AM – 4 PM over a two-week period.

Apr. 19, 2023  
Theatre Intensive Summer Camps Offered By Florida Rep This Summer

This summer, young artists are invited to discover the world of theatre through musical-intensive camps offered through Florida Rep's education program. The sessions are open to students of all skill levels, ages 7 - 18, and run daily from 9 AM - 4 PM over a two-week period. The camp fee is $440 per child per session; sibling discounts are available upon request. To register call 239-219-1552 or visit FloridaRepEducation.Org/summer-intensives.

The theatre camps feature Broadway Junior musical titles and give students the opportunity to work with theatre professionals to develop their acting, singing, and dance skills on a professional stage. At the conclusion of each session, students will have the opportunity to perform the show - complete with costumes, sets, and lighting - in the Historic Arcade Theatre.

Program enrollment is limited; openings remain for:

  • "Once on This Island, Jr." offered June 12 - 16, and June 19-23, 2023
  • "Elf The Musical, Jr." offered June 26-30, July 3, and July 5-7, 2023
  • Disney-Pixar's "Finding Nemo, Jr." offered July 24 - 28, and July 31-August 4, 2023


There are also opportunities for students ages fifteen to eighteen to serve as junior teaching assistants (JTAs) at the camps. These youth leaders assist head teaching artists during the two-week sessions. An application may be found at FloridaRepEducation.Org/summer-intensives



The Off Broadway Palm Presents ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID Photo
The Off Broadway Palm Presents ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID
The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents Always A Bridesmaid playing April 18 through May 20, 2023. This hilarious, comedic romp comes from the Jones Hoop Wooten team which also brought you The Hallelujah Girls, Mama Won't Fly and Double Wide, Texas.
Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center! Photo
Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
Nunsense open Thursday April 13th at Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. The show will run until April 29th. See photos from the production.
Review: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Photo
Review: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm
If there is a shortage of sequins in Fort Myers, blame it on Broadway Palm. John P. White, costume designer for Sister Act, has filled the stage with visual sparkle. The energetic cast provides an equal amount of performance sparkle.
BOCA BACCHANAL Grand Tasting To Feature Exotic Silent Auction at The Addison Photo
BOCA BACCHANAL Grand Tasting To Feature Exotic Silent Auction at The Addison
The Boca Raton Historical Society will be hosting the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual weekend celebration of fine wine and food, slated for April 28-30, which always concludes with The Grand Tasting, offering extraordinary tasting selections of wines, champagnes, and whiskey, as well as generous samplings of signature dishes by celebrated local chefs.

More Hot Stories For You


The Off Broadway Palm Presents ALWAYS A BRIDESMAIDThe Off Broadway Palm Presents ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID
April 18, 2023

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents Always A Bridesmaid playing April 18 through May 20, 2023. This hilarious, comedic romp comes from the Jones Hoop Wooten team which also brought you The Hallelujah Girls, Mama Won't Fly and Double Wide, Texas.
Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!Photos: NUNSENSE Opens At Music & Arts Community Center!
April 17, 2023

Nunsense open Thursday April 13th at Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. The show will run until April 29th. See photos from the production.
BOCA BACCHANAL Grand Tasting To Feature Exotic Silent Auction at The AddisonBOCA BACCHANAL Grand Tasting To Feature Exotic Silent Auction at The Addison
April 14, 2023

The Boca Raton Historical Society will be hosting the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual weekend celebration of fine wine and food, slated for April 28-30, which always concludes with The Grand Tasting, offering extraordinary tasting selections of wines, champagnes, and whiskey, as well as generous samplings of signature dishes by celebrated local chefs.
Florida Rep Theatre Conservatory Presents FAME THE MUSICALFlorida Rep Theatre Conservatory Presents FAME THE MUSICAL
April 14, 2023

Florida Rep's Education Conservatory Program will present “Fame, The Musical,” May 18 through 21, and May 24 through 27, in the Historic Arcade Theatre. Both evening and matinee show times will be offered.
NUNSENSE Opens Tonight At Music & Arts Community CenterNUNSENSE Opens Tonight At Music & Arts Community Center
April 13, 2023

'Nunsense' opens tonight at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
share