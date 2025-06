THE 39 STEPS Begins In July At Off-Broadway Palm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts is bringing madcap espionage, classic suspense, and a whirlwind of theatrical invention to the Off-Broadway Palm with its summer production of The 39 Steps, running July 13–22, 2025. A discounted preview performance will take place on July 12 at 7:30 PM.

Adapted by Patrick Barlow from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 cinematic thriller, The 39 Steps is an inventive, high-octane comedy that turns a classic mystery into a fast-moving, farcical tour de force. Directed by Rachael Endrizzi, the production is part of Theatre Conspiracy’s 33rd Season and Farewell Tour.

It’s Hitchcock meets Monty Python in this uproarious adventure, where four actors play over 50 roles through lightning-fast costume changes, quicksilver character swaps, and a relentless pace that transforms foggy moors, high-speed trains, and daring escapes into pure theatrical magic.

THE CAST

Alex Dagg stars as Richard Hannay, the bored London bachelor turned accidental hero.

Lucy Sundby portrays a trio of iconic women: Annabella Schmidt, Pamela, and Margaret.

Lauren Drexler and Scott Thomson round out the cast as Clown 1 and Clown 2—comic chameleons tasked with bringing dozens of colorful characters to life.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview: Thursday, July 12 at 7:30 PM

Evenings: July 13, 14, 19, 20, 21 at 7:30 PM

Matinee: Sunday, July 22 at 2:00 PM

All performances take place at the Off-Broadway Palm, located within Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now at www.theatreconspiracyfl.com or by calling the box office at 239.208.1003. Standard ticket policies apply, including check-in requirements and flexible exchange options. Please arrive at least five minutes before curtain to guarantee seating.

Comments