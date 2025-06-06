 tracking pixel
THE 39 STEPS Begins In July At Off-Broadway Palm

Running July 13â€“22, 2025.

By: Jun. 06, 2025
THE 39 STEPS Begins In July At Off-Broadway Palm Image
Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts is bringing madcap espionage, classic suspense, and a whirlwind of theatrical invention to the Off-Broadway Palm with its summer production of The 39 Steps, running July 13â€“22, 2025. A discounted preview performance will take place on July 12 at 7:30 PM.

Adapted by Patrick Barlow from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and Alfred Hitchcockâ€™s 1935 cinematic thriller, The 39 Steps is an inventive, high-octane comedy that turns a classic mystery into a fast-moving, farcical tour de force. Directed by Rachael Endrizzi, the production is part of Theatre Conspiracyâ€™s 33rd Season and Farewell Tour.

Itâ€™s Hitchcock meets Monty Python in this uproarious adventure, where four actors play over 50 roles through lightning-fast costume changes, quicksilver character swaps, and a relentless pace that transforms foggy moors, high-speed trains, and daring escapes into pure theatrical magic.

THE CAST

  • Alex Dagg stars as Richard Hannay, the bored London bachelor turned accidental hero.

  • Lucy Sundby portrays a trio of iconic women: Annabella Schmidt, Pamela, and Margaret.

  • Lauren Drexler and Scott Thomson round out the cast as Clown 1 and Clown 2â€”comic chameleons tasked with bringing dozens of colorful characters to life.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

  • Preview: Thursday, July 12 at 7:30 PM

  • Evenings: July 13, 14, 19, 20, 21 at 7:30 PM

  • Matinee: Sunday, July 22 at 2:00 PM

All performances take place at the Off-Broadway Palm, located within Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now at www.theatreconspiracyfl.com or by calling the box office at 239.208.1003. Standard ticket policies apply, including check-in requirements and flexible exchange options. Please arrive at least five minutes before curtain to guarantee seating.



