The Actors' Playhouse Presents HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

On the heels of a successful return of On Your Feet! to its hometown, Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre is thrilled to bring an exhilarating production about another musical legend, Hank Williams, to the iconic Coral Gables theatre in Hank Williams: Lost Highway. The production will run for a limited time only with previews taking place on July 13 and 14, and the official opening night on Friday, July 15. Showtimes are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sunday at 3 p.m. through July 31. A special weekday matinee will take place on Wednesday, July 20 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $85. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office.

Hank Williams: Lost Highway is a spectacular musical biography that follows the legendary singer-songwriter's rise from his beginnings on the Louisiana Hayride to his triumphs on the Grand Ole Opry to his eventual self-destruction at twenty-nine. Along the way, we are treated to indelible songs like "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," "Move It on Over" and "Hey, Good Lookin'," which are given fresh and profound resonance set in the context of Williams' life.

"We're excited to reconnect with one of America's first musical superstars, Hank Williams," said Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco. "This incredible group of musician/actor/singers deliver the songs live onstage as if you were at the Grand Ole Opry itself!"

Directed by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, Hank Williams: Lost Highway features an outstanding cast, many of whom are seasoned South Florida theater professionals who have also performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and national tour productions like The Buddy Holly Story, Grease, The Pirates of Penzance and more. Stephen G. Anthony (also serving as Musical Director) will star as Hoss, Andy Christopher as Hank Williams, Lindsey Corey as Audrey Williams, Elizabeth Dimon as Mama Lilly, H. Drew Perkins as Leon (Loudmouth), Chaz Rose as Tee-Tot, Jeremy Sevelovitz as Jimmy (Burrhead), Barry Tarallo as Fred "Pap" Rose, Sofia Porcel as the Waitress and Russ Wever as Shag.

The creative team for Hank Williams: Lost Highway includes Scenic and Set Dressings Design by Jodi Dellaventura, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman, Sound Design by Alex Bonilla, Technical Direction by Gene Seyffer, Production Management by Carlos Correa, Production Stage Management by Amy London, and Assistant Stage Management by Michael Ferreiro.

