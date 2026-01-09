TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Comes to Florida Rep

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Repertory Theatre will present “Tuesdays with Morrie,” an evocative and deeply human drama adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom from Albom's bestselling memoir. The play performs in the ArtStage Studio Theatre January 27 through March 8, 2026. Tickets start at $69 for adults and may be purchased online or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.

Based on a true story, “Tuesdays with Morrie” follows successful journalist Mitch Albom as he reconnects with his former college professor, Morrie Schwartz, who is courageously battling Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS). What starts as a casual reunion becomes a weekly series of visits and profound life lessons — a final class on love, purpose, and what it means to truly live. With warmth, humor, and emotional generosity, the play explores topics of love, loss, and legacy.

“This play reminds us why live theatre is so powerful,” said Greg Longenhagen, producing artistic director of Florida Repertory Theatre. “Tuesdays with Morrie” is simple, honest, and deeply personal. It invites audiences to slow down, reflect, and reconnect — not just with the people we love, but with the values that shape how we live our lives.”

The cast features New York-based actors Nicolas J. Greco and Paul Kreppel making their Florida Rep debuts. Both bring expansive stage, television, and film experience.

Florida Repertory is a self-producing theatre company that crafts one-of-a-kind theatrical productions expertly designed and directed by theatre professionals. Florida Rep ensemble member Maureen Heffernan (“Bloomsday”) returns to direct “Tuesdays with Morrie.” She is joined by scenic designer Charles Clark (“Shrek: The Musical, Jr.”), Costume Designer Amanda Miller (“Advice”), lighting designer Eli Carnihan (“Fully Committed”), sound designer Katie Lowe (“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge”) and ensemble stage manager Janine Wochna (“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge”).