Gulfshore Playhouse Appoints John Perine as Director of Education

Gulfshore Playhouse just announced the appointment of John Perine as its new Director of Education, marking an exciting new chapter in the organization’s commitment to high-impact, professionally guided theatre education. Perine previously served as Manager of The Conservatory and has been a member of the Gulfshore Playhouse Education team since 2022.

In his new role, John will oversee all educational programming, including Conservatory productions, classes and camps, in-school residencies, and community engagement initiatives. This leadership transition also reflects an enhanced departmental structure, with John reporting to Dann Dunn, Associate Artistic Director.

John brings extensive experience in theatre for young audiences, with training from Samford University and a Master of Fine Arts in Theatre for Youth from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. His professional experience includes work at Lexington Children’s Theatre, The Rose Theater, and Virginia Samford Theatre. His approach to theatre education emphasizes collaboration, creative exploration, and building supportive learning environments where students are encouraged to take artistic risks. At Gulfshore Playhouse, he has directed student productions including Romeo + Juliet and The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, and helped expand the ThinkTheatre in-school residency program into AP classrooms.

“I am absolutely honored to be leading the Education Department at Gulfshore Playhouse into its next chapter,” said Perine. “I’ve been dedicated to creating a supportive learning culture, and am looking forward to working with teaching artists to continue emphasizing social-emotional learning alongside the development of incredible artistry with the resources that a professional regional theatre can provide.”

Dann Dunn, Associate Artistic Director, is an award-winning director, choreographer, producer, and educator with more than 25 years of experience working with professional and aspiring performers. He is a co-founder of Music Theatre Philly, a professional training ground for Theatre Education in Center City Philadelphia. A former Producing Artistic Director and a teaching alumnus of Camp Broadway, Dunn has collaborated with institutions including Radio City Music Hall, Sesame Street Workshop, and the Jimmy Awards.

“I am so thrilled for the recent appointment of John Perine as Director of Education and am honored for the opportunity to work closely with him and the Education Team as we continue to build the future success of the Gulfshore Playhouse Education Department,” said Dunn. “During John’s time at Gulfshore Playhouse he has proven to be a creative artist, a wonderful collaborator, and an informed and compassionate educator while upholding the integrity and culture of the organization.”

This new structure allows Gulfshore Playhouse to more strategically align educational programming with its artistic vision, professional standards, and long-term institutional growth. Together, John and Dann position the organization to expand access, elevate training quality, and deepen its educational impact across Southwest Florida.