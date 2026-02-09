 tracker
Review: GUTENBERG: THE MUSICAL at TheatreZone

Playing now through February 15!

By: Feb. 09, 2026
GUTENBERG: THE MUSICAL at TheatreZone tells the story of two friends, Doug Simon and Bud Davenport, and their quest to create a new hit Broadway musical about Johannes Gutenberg, who created the printing press. 

Review: GUTENBERG: THE MUSICAL at TheatreZone ImageThe show stars Larry Alexander as Doug and Adolpho Blaire as Bud. These two actors are absolutely hilarious; they are familiar faces at TheatreZone and have been for years, and they were the perfect choices for this show. They keep the audience engaged through the whole show, addressing the audience directly throughout. The songs they sing were also a lot of fun - my favorite was probably "Biscuits."

This show is incredibly funny and entertaining; the two actors switch between a multitude of characters using hats labeled for each character, often wearing a stack of hats for quick switches between characters. This added an almost improv feel to the show, which I enjoyed a lot.

Review: GUTENBERG: THE MUSICAL at TheatreZone ImageThis production was directed by Mark Danni, alongside Music Director Sean Effinger-Dean, Choreographer Karen Molnar Danni, Lighting Designer Ioannis Georgoulis, Sound Designer Eric Condit, Costume Designer Kathleen Kolacz, Properties Designer Carolina Grau, Scenic Designer Lea Pick, and many more creative team members. I thought each element worked well for this show. The band sat on stage and added some nice comedic moments.

This was a really enjoyable new musical, and I was excited about it ever since TheatreZone announced it as part of their season. I highly recommend getting your tickets and seeing the show before it closes on February 15.

For tickets and more information, follow the link below.



