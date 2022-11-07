Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TOOTSIE
TOOTSIE is Coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in April 2023

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10AM.

Nov. 07, 2022  

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW for a limited one-week engagement from April 4 to April 9, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10AM online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office. The Comedy Musical TOOTSIE is part of the Fifth Third Bank 2022-2023 Broadway Series.

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. The musical features a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

The creative team for Tootsie includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. This production of Tootsie was licensed by Music Theatre International. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by Troika Entertainment.

For more information, visit www.tootsiemusical.com





