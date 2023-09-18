THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL Comes to BBMann in January

A brand-new concert-style show that chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans is coming to BBMann. The Life and Music of George Michael will perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 7PM. Tickets for The Life and Music of George Michael will go on-sale Friday, September 22 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or at the Box Office which is temporarily located at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at FSW.

The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound with concert-style staging and lighting while audiences listen to early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career. “This show is going to honor George Michael's career and be a celebration for his fans,” says producer Ralph Schmidtke. “Over the years, George's popularity has continued to grow, and The Life and Music of George Michael will give fans a glimpse of his life and hear all the songs they have come to love, such as blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.”

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80's. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Michael will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this November 3, 2023 as he received the TOP Votes from Fans: https://www.billboard.com/music/rock/george-michael-tops-fan-vote-2023-rock-and-roll-hall-of-fame-induction-1235318566/. For more information visit www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com.