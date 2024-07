Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Everyone’s favorite nanny is back! Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she helps teach the family how to value each other again.

Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of an irresistible story, breathtaking dance numbers and unforgettable songs such as Chim Chim Cher-ee, A Spoonful of Sugar and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

