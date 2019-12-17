Sandi And Tom Moran Pledge $1.5 Million Toward New Gulfshore Playhouse Theatre And Education Center

Sandi and Tom Moran, leading philanthropists in Naples, have committed $1.5 million in support of the new Gulfshore Playhouse Theatre and Education Center at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and First Avenue South.

The Next Stage Capital Campaign has seen significant progress, and is now rounding the corner on $25 million toward the construction goal for the new theatre, creating a 40,000-square-foot cultural center that will extend the Downtown Naples corridor further east, spurring economic growth in that quadrant.

The Morans have been longtime supporters of excellence in the arts. Sandi Moran is a producer for such Broadway musicals as "Hadestown," the 2019 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical, and "Once on This Island," winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, as well as the recent hits "Anastasia" and "Moulin Rouge."

"Theatre enriches every life it touches," said Sandi Moran. "We know that by investing in a permanent home for Gulfshore Playhouse, we will be bringing Broadway-quality theatre to Naples and our region for decades to come. This is the most important and exciting thing that's happened to Naples in a long time, and is something we really need."

The cultural campus will include a 350-seat Mainstage Theatre where large-cast musicals, treasured classics, and other popular works will be staged.

The new theatre will also feature a second, more intimate, Studio Theatre where a diverse array of programming from edgier new works to Theatre for Young Audiences will be produced, as well as performances by students from the Gulfshore Playhouse Education programs. The dedicated theatre and education wing's classrooms and rehearsal spaces will host activities accessible to students of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds. Several of the larger spaces will be available for rental to host parties, meetings and small affairs.

"Sandi and I have always been big supporters of the local arts community, and this presented a unique opportunity to expand the great work Gulfshore Playhouse has done up to this point," said Tom Moran, Founder and CEO of Moran Wealth Management. "It's going to allow them to continue to innovate, produce new-state-of-the-art productions, and expand youth education programs and mentorship programs. It's very important for the youth in our community to see first-rate, professional performances right in their own backyard."

With an expanded capability for a vast array of show programming - including a myriad of educational offerings, community outreach, and programs for at-risk and special needs children - the community will have countless opportunities to engage with varied audiences resulting in expanded dialogue and perspective on world issues.

"The new Gulfshore Playhouse facility will put us on the map nationally in the theatre world as a place where writers want to come and debut their works," added Sandi Moran.

The Moran gift bolsters the momentum built this summer and the recent announcement of the City of Naples' unanimous approval of a public-private partnership with Gulfshore Playhouse to advance the proposal for a new downtown parking garage that will bring further value to the area and spur redevelopment.

"We have the leadership team, board and the right people to take this vision to another level and get this project accomplished," added Tom Moran.

"The Morans' gift is thrilling. It catapults our vision for both an architecturally stunning permanent home and for a perfect performance space that will have the potential to serve as a place for new Broadway shows to be created right here in Naples," said Kristen Coury, founder and artistic director for Gulfshore Playhouse. "We're so thankful for their generosity, and are excited to engage with other leaders in our community to help take us over the top."

The Next Stage Capital Campaign was launched in 2016 by the Gulfshore Playhouse Board of Directors under the leadership of Bob Harden, alongside the announcement of the Bakers' matching gift. The land for the three-acre parcel was purchased in 2017, and renowned architects H3/Arquitectonica under creative architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia were selected as the lead design architects in the spring of 2018. Recently completing the Design Development phase, Gulfshore Playhouse and the Capital Campaign Committee, led by Chairman of the Board Steve Akin are focused on achieving the funding needed to break ground in January 2021.

The work of Gulfshore Playhouse is inspired by a belief in the magic of theatre to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in audiences an understanding of their common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff and members of the greater community. Its Board is deeply committed to excellence in theatre and to enriching even further the cultural quality of Naples and the region.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY (7529).





