Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fiddler on the Roof is one of those musicals that almost everyone knows — a cornerstone of American musical theatre with an award-winning score and a timeless story of tradition, family, and change. Broadway Palm’s current production strives to honor that legacy with thoughtful performances and solid creative work.

From the moment the curtain rises on the village of Anatevka, the cast commits fully to their roles. Jacob Medich’s Tevye is a standout: his rich voice and expressive physicality bring humor and vulnerability in equal measure to this iconic role, making familiar emotional beats feel fresh and lived-in. Barbara Bayes as Golde offers a wonderfully grounded portrayal of Tevye’s wife — sharp-tongued but deeply loving — and Susan Shaffel’s Yente the Matchmaker delivers her scenes with energetic timing and genuine comic spark.

The daughters — particularly Anna Nicole Ventor (Tzeitel), Cameryn Laird (Hodel), and Claudia Cooper (Chava) — are well cast and bring believable individuality to characters who, in lesser hands, can blur together. Their interactions help make the family’s generational tensions feel alive rather than merely familiar. Troy Serena’s Fiddler serves as an evocative silent presence throughout, adding a Greek-chorus-like counterpoint to Tevye’s monologues and representing tradition itself in motion.

On the creative side, director Victor Legarreta deserves credit for shaping a cohesive ensemble where each actor feels heard and valued. The choreography by Joshua William Green provides energy in the larger numbers, and the orchestra (under the direction of Drew Scott) supports the score beautifully throughout. Sets, costumes, and period touches contribute to the world-building.

That said, the show reminds you why Fiddler on the Roof can sometimes feel too long and a little old-fashioned. Clocking in at nearly three hours with two acts, the pacing can drag between major musical numbers, and some plot developments feel more like ritual than revelation — a reminder that the show’s structure, rooted in its 1964 Broadway origins, hasn’t always been streamlined for modern tastes. While the themes of family, faith, and change are heartfelt, the storytelling occasionally lacks the narrative urgency that newer musicals often prioritize. I also felt like the plotline that the daughters are supposed to have arranged marriages was quite outdated.

In the end, Broadway Palm’s Fiddler is anchored by a talented, committed cast, and a clear respect for the source material. Many audience members will leave humming “If I Were a Rich Man” or reflecting on the family’s struggles, and there’s much to admire in the craft on display. This is a strong, well-acted production with genuine highlights from the ensemble and leads.

For tickets and more information, follow the link below.

Reader Reviews

Need more Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...