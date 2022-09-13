Opera Naples Summer Opera Film Series Features Der Rosenkavalier With Renée Fleming

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, will be featuring "Der Rosenkavalier" (Festspielhaus Baden-Baden) with Renée Fleming during its summer film series of classic European operas, HD at Opera Naples. Screening will take place at 3 p.m. on Sept. 21, shown on the Wang Opera Center's expansive high-definition LED theater screen. Adult tickets are $22; student tickets are $10. Free popcorn will be provided, as well as refreshments available with donations accepted.

Additional opera films will be shown on the first and third Wednesday of each month through Oct. 19. To reserve tickets today, contact 239-963-9050 or visit OperaNaples.org.

Soprano Renée Fleming heads "a galactic cast" in this bittersweet comedy of love as the Marschallin, using her velvety tones to complement the dynamic, youthful voice of Sophie Koch as her young lover Octavian. Diana Damrau's Sophie enhances the trio's range with her ethereal high notes. Next to Franz Hawlata as a swaggering Baron Ochs and the always impressive Franz Grundheber as Faninal, the Baden-Baden production rounds off its male leads with international tenor star Jonas Kaufmann as the "Italian Singer." Richard Strauss and Hugo von Hofmannsthal's masterpiece combines humor with genuine emotion and drama.

HD at Opera Naples is generously underwritten by John and Nicky Pepe, and sponsored by YB Productions.

Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring internationally renowned performers and directors, Opera Naples in Naples, Fla. is an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented such well-known grand operas as "La bohème," "Carmen," "Faust, "La Traviata," "Madama Butterfly," "Rigoletto," "Tosca" and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through its various programs, including Lee and Collier County in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also dedicated to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional, and state government support. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact info@OperaNaples.org.