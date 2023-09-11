Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA Comes To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Photo 4 DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA Comes To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW On October 11

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Stephen Kings MISERY Comes to the Laboratory Theater of Florida in October Photo
Stephen King's MISERY Comes to the Laboratory Theater of Florida in October

Misery, by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, opens October 20th at The Laboratory Theater of Florida. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

2
Darren Criss Brings A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Photo
Darren Criss Brings A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in November

Darren Criss: A Very Darren Crissmas comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:30PM. Learn more about the show and how to purchase tickets here!

3
DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA Comes To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Photo
DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR: COSTUME PALOOZA Comes To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW On October 11

The “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” North American tour kicked off Sept. 1 and is coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Wednesday, October 11 to entertain Disney Junior's most beloved super fans.

4
HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL Comes to TheatreZone Next Month Photo
HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL Comes to TheatreZone Next Month

Future stars of the stage collaborate with professional Equity actors in Heathers: The Musical, a joint production of Naples’ Theatre Zone and Florida Gulf Coast University’s Bowers School of Music. Learn more about the musical and how to get tickets here!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Music & Arts Community Center (11/03-11/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 39 Steps
Arts Center Theatre (10/25-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play that Goes Wrong
The Naples Players (5/01-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fantasticks
The Naples Players (1/18-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein - A Grand Night for Singing
Music & Arts Community Center (1/18-2/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disenchanted: A New Musical Comedy
The Belle Theatre (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A SHERLOCK CAROL
Florida Repertory Theatre (11/28-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE MOUNTAINTOP
Florida Repertory Theatre (12/12-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GIN GAME
Florida Repertory Theatre (1/30-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You