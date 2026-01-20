GUTENBERG! Comes to TheatreZone in February

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TheatreZone's production of Gutenberg! The Musical!, opening Feb. 5, will star audience favorites Larry Alexander and Adolpho Blaire as two wannabe playwrights who try to sell a hilariously inaccurate musical about Johannes Gutenberg, the inventor of the printing press, to potential investors in a backers' audition. Performances run Feb. 5 – 15.

Gutenberg! The Musical! is a comedic, fast-paced show abounding with energy. Written and composed by Scott Brown with Anthony King, this Tony-nominated "best revival of a musical" follows Bud Davenport (Adolpho Blaire) and Doug Simon (Larry Alexander) who sing all the songs and play every role in their self-proclaimed idea for the “next great American musical.” The duo acts out dozens of characters with a trunk full of baseball caps and creative imagination in their quest for a Broadway deal. Since Bud and Doug's research into the life of Gutenberg consists only of a quick Google search, they have scant information about their subject. Bud and Doug deliver a chaotic yet endearing performance with boundless ambition, hoping to secure the funding that will finally bring their masterpiece to life.

Through Bud and Doug's wildly misguided attempt, the musical celebrates imagination, determination, and the stubborn joy of creating something simply because you love it, especially when you're doing it with your Best Friend.

Adolpho Blaire – Naples' favorite funny man, Adolpho Blaire, returns for his 23rd TheatreZone production to co-star in Gutenberg! Known for his comic flair and physical theatre skills, Blaire has delighted audiences in TheatreZone's productions of Little Me, Forever Plaid, Amadeus, Rock of Ages, and many editions of Home for the Holidays. His career began in New York City, where he performed at Upright Citizens Brigade, Ars Nova, and on the national tour of A Chorus Line. He has appeared at leading regional theatres nationwide and in the film Across the Universe.

Larry Alexander – Larry Alexander will mark his 30th show with TheatreZone in Gutenberg! Originally from Tampa, he earned his acting degree at Florida State University before moving to New York City, where he built an impressive career that included two years on Broadway in Les Misérables and national tours. He also spent a year as the opening act for Liza Minnelli, which inspired his original cabaret My Year with Liza. Since settling in Sarasota in 2015, Alexander has become a beloved performer throughout Florida's theatre circuit, collaborating often with TheatreZone founders, artistic director Mark Danni and choreographer Karen Danni.

Together, Blaire and Alexander bring razor-sharp comedy and years of TheatreZone chemistry to this gleeful send-up of Broadway ambition.

Gutenberg! The Musical! will be directed by TheatreZone's founding artistic director, Mark Danni. Music for TheatreZone's production is directed by Sean Effinger-Dean, and choreography is by Karen Molnar Danni.