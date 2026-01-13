Free Production of MACBETH Comes to Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“Something wicked this way comes” this Valentine's weekend when the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival presents the Shakespeare by the Palms VI production of MACBETH. Presented by The Village of Royal Palm Beach, performances take place on February 12 – 15, in a new location at the Veteran's Park Amphitheater, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5 per person.

In one of Shakespeare's most haunting tragedies, MACBETH takes audiences to a dark realm of ambition, prophecy, and betrayal. When three witches predict that Macbeth will become king, a tragic chain of events begins. At the heart of the play is the intense and fateful bond of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. Their relationship fuels a rise to power, leading to a downward spiral into madness and disaster, revealing the destruction of unchecked ambition.

The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival's season continues with the Shakespeare by the Sea xxVI world premiere of William Shakespeare's FALSTAFF on July 9 – 19, Thursdays through Sundays at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Carlin Park, Jupiter, in partnership with Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation.

The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival's Shakespeare by the Palms VI and Shakespeare by the xxVI productions are made possible thanks to generous support from The Village of Royal Palm Beach, Gary & Katherine Parr and The Palm Beach County Cultural Council. Additional funding is provided by Frank Cona & Lisa Calberg. Visit pbshakespeare.org for more information.