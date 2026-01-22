UNNECESSARY FARCE Comes to Off Broadway Palm This Season

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The laughs are non-stop in the Off Broadway Palm's production of Unnecessary Farce, playing now through February 21, 2026. This award-winning comedy by Paul Slade Smith combines the best elements of classic farce and modern wit for an evening full of fast-paced fun, door-slamming antics, and side-splitting surprises.

In a cheap motel room, an embezzling mayor is set to meet with his accountant while two undercover cops set up in the room next door to videotape the meeting. But things go hysterically awry when the wrong people end up in the wrong rooms, and confusion—and laughter—run wild. Complete with mistaken identities, physical comedy, and plenty of plot twists, Unnecessary Farce keeps the audience guessing (and laughing) until the very end!

Filled with outrageous situations, sharp dialogue, and an eccentric cast of characters, this farce is the perfect escape from the ordinary. Whether you're a longtime comedy fan or just looking for a fun night out, Unnecessary Farce delivers the laughs in true Off Broadway Palm style.

Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with select matinees. The Off Broadway Palm, located Inside Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, offers a full meal and show experience in an intimate setting that puts you close to the action.