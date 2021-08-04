New Fall Classes Offered At The Naples Players

This fall, The Naples Players Education Staff has announced new and exciting classes available for all ages in the community. From playwriting to learning how to quick-change like a pro, the opportunities to master a new skill and have fun are endless.

Available to teens and adults, the Actors Workshop Series runs every Saturday from September 25th - November 20th. Using material from TNP's upcoming productions such as Mary Poppins; this series will prepare any performer for auditions, rehearsals, performances, and beyond. This series costs $50 per class or $280 for all 8 workshops.

Join Laura Lorusso, the playwright who brought you June and Jason's Survival Guide to Divorce, for The Craft of Playwriting, a 6-week course that will cover the craft of writing plays from creation to completion. Discover how to master the playwright's toolbox, design dynamic characters, write compelling dialogue, and structure a concise plot. Teens will have the opportunity to create a piece eligible for an #ENOUGH partnership. This course takes place on Saturdays from September 25th - October 30th from 3:30pm-5:30pm for teens and 6:00pm-8:00pm for adults. Tuition is $125.

Laughing Together - Healing Through Humor is about playing games and having fun. The improv games and laughter we share in this multi-week online class have tremendous therapeutic benefits. The class is for play in a space that is free of judgment or fear of failure, making it an ideal environment for people who struggle with anxiety or physical impairment. Led by Licensed Therapist Margot Escott, this is a great way for all ages and abilities to let go, laugh and meet fun friends. From August 11th - September 15th, this class takes place from 6:30pm-8:00pm and tuition is $125.

Being a part of a production at The Naples Players is fun and exciting and there are countless people that assist in making theatre magic! Backstage Pass takes place on September 25th from 12:00pm-2:00pm and tuition is $25. This workshop will give participants an introduction to the various jobs and departments available at TNP and allows hands-on application too! With one pre-scheduled session, this class is designed to expose participants to all of the opportunities available in the theatre.

Ever wondered how Cinderella can go from a peasant's dress to a full ball gown? Or Glinda from fairy to schoolgirl in mere seconds? Or how 32 people played 200 different characters in the past Summer's production of The Wedding Singer? Wonder no longer! The Quick Change Workshop, taught by former broadway star dresser, Mollie LaTorre, will teach you all about costume magic - from New York to Naples.

This workshop takes place on November 13th and is FREE. This is the perfect opportunity for those interested in working backstage with costumes - no matter your skill level.

For more information about The Naples Players' Educational offerings, contact Maya Kleinsorge at 239 434 7340, ext. 136.