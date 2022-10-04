Naples Players Present BLITHE SPIRIT This Month

This smash comedy hit offers up a fussy, cantankerous, and spiritual skeptic in Charles Condomine (James Duggan). In Blackburn Hall at The Naples Players from October 5 - October 23, Charles' spiritual skepticism vanishes when the ghost of his deceased ﬁrst wife, Elvira (Erica Jones), accidentally materializes-but only to him. Elvira's still in love and wants Charles back, and is not about to let a little thing like death stand in her way!

Sponsored locally by Gallerie Indigo and from the delightfully wicked mind of Noël Coward, The Naples Players present Blithe Spirit, where love and marriage devolve into laughter and mayhem - and 'Till Death Do Us Part' no longer applies.

Show director, Emma Canalese, says, "Blithe Spirit has been one Noel Coward's most enduring and reproduced works for a reason. He wrote this wonderfully funny and silly play in the middle of World War II because he wanted to give the audience a chance to laugh and be swept away from the realities of the world for a few hours. It has stayed popular because we are all still romantics at heart but...be careful what you wish for because it might come at you with relentless and unstoppable force!"

Todd Potter, who is the scenic designer for Blithe Spirit, also adds that he "really wanted to do this show from the first I heard it was a choice for the season. I enjoy collaborating with Emma (Canalese). She inspires me to look at the "not so obvious" visual choices to set the stage. I need that as a Scenic Designer. I am always in a quest for knowledge or new ways to view our world."

Director Emma Canalese and scenic designer Todd Potter will be joined by the following team: lighting designer, Andrew Vance, sound designer, Sean McGinley, costume designer, Mollie LaTorre, and stage manager Jules Branche. Emma will lead an all-star ensemble cast of Naples favorites, many of whom have become regular staples of The Naples Players most popular shows. The cast includes (in alphabetical order): KATHLEEN BARNEY, KARL CHERY, SHELLEY GOTHARD, ERICA JONES, ESTHER SNYDER, AND JESSICA WALCK.

From October 5 - October 23, performances are Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays & Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. General public tickets are on sale for $47 at the TNP Box Office. Season ticket holders are offered a price of $37. Those interested can visit NaplesPlayers.org anytime or call the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.