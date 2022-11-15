MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to BBMann in February 2023

Million Dollar Quartet, the musical inspired by the electrifying true story will perform March 21-26, 2023 for a limited 1 week engagement. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is part of the Fifth Third Bank 2022-2023 Broadway Series.

The international Tony Award-Winning musical, Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an auspicious twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together. Sam Phillips, the "Father of Rock 'n' Roll" who was responsible for launching the careers of each icon, gathered the four legendary musicians at the Sun Records storefront studio in Memphis for the first and only time. The resulting evening became known as one of the greatest rock 'n' roll jam sessions in history.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, humorous banter and celebrations featuring timeless hits including "Blue Suede Shoes," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "Great Balls of Fire," "I Walk the Line," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "See Ya Later, Alligator," "Fever," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Hound Dog" and more.

The show is directed by Lauren L. Sobon in cooperation with Jon Rossi as Musical Director and features a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. Lauren was the Director and Artistic Producer of the 2016 national tour of Million Dollar Quartet and recently was the director of the 2021 national tour of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical. She has been with Prather Productions for over 30 years and has either produced, directed, choreographed or cast over 120 productions for the company. She is currently the Associate Producer for the 2022-2023 national tour of Chicago. Other credits include the Artistic Producer/Casting Director for the 2020 national tour of Finding Neverland, 2019 international and 2018/19 national tours of The Wizard of Oz as well as the 2017 national tour of Pippin and Associate Producer for the 2014 national tour of Fiddler on the Roof.

Jon played Fluke (the drummer) and was the Music Supervisor/Director of the national tour of Million Dollar Quartet for the past seven years. He has also served as the Director, Music Director, and/or performed in over 20 regional productions of the show. Jon is also the creator of Under the Sun, a Sun Records tribute show that tours the United States, has served as the drummer and Music Director of the second national tour of A Night With Janis Joplin, and is the Music Director/DJ Fontana/Ronnie Tutt in the West Coast premiere of Elvis: the Musical. When not on stage, Jon produces and hosts The Rossifari Podcast, a zoo and animal conservation themed podcast. If you've seen a viral video of someone playing drums with an elephant, that was Jon.

When the Broadway production opened in April 2010, critics and audiences leapt to their feet in unanimous praise. The New York Times called the show, "a buoyant new musical that whips the crowd into a frenzy," New York Magazine labeled it, "a dazzling raucous spectacle that sounds like a million bucks," and NY1 called it, "90 minutes of platinum grade entertainment." The musical continued its successful New York engagement at New World Stages through June 2012.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET won a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical and received two Tony Award nominations, one for Best Musical, and one for Best Book of a Musical (Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux). The show received an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical, a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Musical Revue and three Drama League nominations including Distinguished Production of a Musical and Distinguished Performance.