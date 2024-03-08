MADAMA BUTTERFLY Comes to Opera Naples This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, March 8 and Sunday, March 10, Opera Naples will present "Madama Butterfly" in Cambier Park. Directed by Maria Todaro, this opera pays tribute to Giacomo Puccini's enduring legacy, commemorating the 100th anniversary of his passing.

Todaro's connection to Puccini stems from her Italian heritage and a lineage of Italian opera stars. With roots deeply embedded in Italian opera tradition, Todaro brings forth an authentic understanding and appreciation for Puccini's works. Her vision for Opera Naples' production of "Madama Butterfly" embraces the opera's timeless themes of love, betrayal, and the enduring human spirit. With elegance and grace, Todaro crafts a production that pays homage to Puccini's genius while offering a fresh interpretation that resonates with contemporary audiences.

"This performance of 'Madama Butterfly' is a celebration of the enduring power of opera to touch hearts and inspire souls," says Todaro. "Our exceptional cast and creative team have collaborated to honor Puccini's vision while breathing new life into this beloved classic."

Maria Todaro presently serves as the General Director of Florida Grand Opera (FGO) and has been instrumental in transforming the company's artistic landscape, connecting FGO with its audience and advocating for the enduring relevance of opera in today's cultural landscape. Her partnership with Opera Naples exemplifies the power of collaboration in redefining opera for contemporary audiences.

Internationally acclaimed conductor Ramón Tebar will lead the performance, bringing his musical versatility and compelling interpretations to the stage. Tebar has served as Music Director at FGO which holds significance in having Todaro and him work together and bring Puccini’s masterpiece to life on the Naples stage.

For ticket information and inquiries, please visit operanaples.org.