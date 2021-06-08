Kravis Center Announces Three New Live Productions This Fall

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is announcing three live shows this fall as part of the spectacular 2021/2022 line-up. Tickets for these three exciting shows go on public sale on Friday, June 18, at 10 am.

The Price is Right Live

October 30, 2021 at 8 pm (Saturday)

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show...from Plinko to Cliffhangers to The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, The Price Is Right Live has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes. If you're a fan of The Price Is Right on TV, you'll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $15

November 6, 2021 at 8 pm (Saturday)

CAMINALO EL TOUR

With six Grammy Awards, four multi-platinum albums, 13 platinum and 13 gold albums-Gilberto Santa Rosa is one of the most enduring salsa singers of his time. His continuing popularity has ensured that salsa music, especially the unique improvisational style known as "soneo" that he champions, has remained relevant well into the 21st century. Gilberto Santa Rosa continues to embody the soul and essence of an entire musical genre. Experience his gift in this exceptional performance.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39

Trifecta of Folk Greats: The Kingston Trio, The Brothers Four, and The Limeliters

November 10, 2021 at 7:30 pm (Wednesday)

An incredible evening of music is in store as three legendary folk groups take the Kravis Center stage. Grammy Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient The Kingston Trio rose to fame as The Kings Of acoustic music in the 50s and 60s. They have charmed audiences around the world for over 60 years performing their timeless classics including Where Have All the Flowers Gone? and Tom Dooley. The Brothers Four are considered pioneers in the folk revival genre and are known for their hits Greenfields, Yellow Bird and Try to Remember. Their all-acoustic performances consist of guitars, banjo, mandolin, upright bass, and of course, the trademark rich blend of their four voices. For more than six decades, The Limeliters have entertained standing-room-only crowds with their incredible musical talent and zany sense of humor. They first made their mark in folk clubs and on college campuses in the early 1960s, and are known for their multiple hits including A Wayfaring Stranger.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $25

Tickets for these three new shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18, at 10 am - online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471, Monday-Friday 10 am to 2 pm. For group sales, please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.