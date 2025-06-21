HIMSELF AND NORA, TELL ME ON A SUNDAY Included in freeFall 2025/2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale for freeFall’s 2025/2026 season. A classic comedy-thriller from the celebrated author of Rosemary’s Baby, the return of a beloved Christmas tradition, a rarely produced gem from Andrew Lloyd Webber, a cautionary look at the life and world of Anne Frank, a musical romance about writer James Joyce and his muse, and an all-new jukebox musical lampooning a classic 80s fantasy film makes up just some of the exciting programming Tampa Bay audiences can experience for as low as $29 a month. In addition to our season of shows, we have the return of freeFall’s popular Tandem Series of cabarets, concerts and special events.

Tell Me On a Sunday will take place September 5 - October 5, 2025. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Don Black.

freeFall Theatre brings audiences an underrated musical comedy from the award-winning composer of The Phantom of the Opera and Sunset Boulevard. Tell Me On a Sunday follows a young English girl who has recently landed in New York. Brimming with optimism, she sets out to seek success, companionship and, of course, love. But as she weaves her way through the maze of the city and her own anxieties, frustrations and heartaches, she begins to wonder whether—in fact—she’s been looking for love in all the wrong places. The show contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most-treasured songs, including “Tell Me on a Sunday,” “Come Back with the Same Look in Your Eyes” and “Unexpected Song.” Julia Rifino stars in the role made famous by Bernadette Peters.

Deathtrap by Ira Levin will run October 24 - December 7, 2025.

From the author of Rosemary’s Baby and The Stepford Wives comes a play the New York Post calls “a classic thriller.” Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college—a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it? Deathtrapprovides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.

A Christmas Carol: In Concert will run December 11 - 24. 2025, with book and lyrics by Keith Ferguson and music by Bruce Greer.

What in the Dickens is going on at freeFall? Our beloved concert version of A Christmas Carol is back by popular demand and we’re delighted to share it with you. This show is well-regarded for its faithfulness to Dickens’ story and for its ability to capture the true spirit of Christmas. Featuring beautifully arranged songs from Keith Ferguson and Bruce Greer’s musical adaptation performed by a cast of live singers along with multimedia and narration from the original novella, this is the perfect evening out during the holiday season. Relive the magic or share this beloved holiday tradition with the next generation.

Himself and Nora will January 30 - March 8, 2026 with book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Brielle.

Himself and Nora is one of the world’s great romances. Himself: an internationally acclaimed author whose words awakened the world. Nora: the country girl from Galway whose burning sexuality and acerbic wit ignited the genius of James Joyce. Himself and Nora is a passionate musical that reveals the private life of one of modern literature’s most controversial figures. Ripped from the pages of their intimate life together and inspired by their Irish roots, this untold story of writer James Joyce and his muse is a scintillating exposé of the unconventional and passionate love affair that changed literature forever.

And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank by James Still will run April 10 - May 17, 2026.

And Then They Came for Me is a unique multimedia play that combines videotaped interviews of Holocaust survivors Ed Silverberg and Eva Schloss and live actors recreating scenes from their lives during World War II. Ed was Anne Frank's first boyfriend, and she wrote about him in the beginning of her now-famous diary. Eva Schloss was the same age as Anne Frank and lived in the same apartment building in Amsterdam. Her family went into hiding the same day as the Frank family. And like the Frank family, they were betrayed. Part oral history, part dramatic action, part direct address, part remembrance, the ensemble-driven And Then They Came for Me breaks new ground and has been acclaimed by audiences and critics in world-wide productions.

Bash of The Titans: An Unauthorized Parody Party will run June 12 - August 2, 2026. With book and lyrics by Eric Davis, Matthew McGee and Michael Raabe, and music arrangements and orchestrations by Michael Raabe

Are you holding out for a hero? We know we are! From the team that brought you OZ: A New Musical, War of The Worlds and an intergalactic version of The Pirates of Penzance, comes an all-new musical parody for The Gods! Greek Gods, to be exact. Perseus, the favored son of Zeus, has ticked off a vengeful goddess and finds himself having to tackle a series of quests in order to win the heart of the beautiful Andromeda. freeFall presents this 80s jukebox musical filled with love, adventure, laughs, togas, sea monsters and maybe even a Titan or two. Get ready for the party of the century in freeFall’s Bash of the Titans. Tampa Bay favorite Matthew McGee returns to the freeFall stage as Zeus in this campy and tuneful musical parody.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm. Tickets $45 - $55 ($25 for youth under 18 and for all seats to previews) or included with your $29/month subscription.

