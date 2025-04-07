HAIRSPRAY to be Presented at Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Rep's Education Conservatory Program will present “Hairspray – The Broadway Musical,” May 16-18 and 23-25, 2025, in the Historic Arcade Theatre. Both evening and matinee show times will be offered. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students.



The musical, based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters, features book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The original Broadway production was the winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.



The story is set in 1962 and follows lovable plus-size teen Tracy who has one desire, to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” When her dreams come true, the teen is transformed from social outcast to sudden star and uses her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network… all without denting her bouffant ‘do! “Hairspray” is a story about acceptance and inclusion (and rejection and exclusion) during the early days of the civil rights movement.



Florida Rep's conservatory production is directed by Monique Caldwell, Florida Rep's director of education, with music direction by Rosalind Metcalf (“Freaky Friday”), and choreography by Megan Leonard, Florida Rep's assistant education director. "Hairspray" will be performed by local southwest Florida youth ages 14 to 22.



“Our conservatory students are excited to bring this popular Broadway production to the stage,” said Florida Rep education program director Monique Caldwell. “Audiences will be impressed by the talent of our local youth actors presenting this family-friendly musical filled with laughter, romance, and 1960s-style dance and R&B music.”



Florida Repertory's theatre conservatory program is designed for youth who want to pursue theatre arts. It offers young artists an introduction to the professional theatre world with a real-life regional theatre experience providing a creative outlet that culminates with public performances. The students are cast following open auditions and participate in rigorous rehearsals. The set, costumes, props, lighting, and sound are designed and built by professional theatre craftsmen.

