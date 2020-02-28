Gulfshore Playhouse Presents THE LION IN WINTER

A battle for the throne of England will take place on the stage at Gulfshore Playhouse this spring. Naples' premier professional regional theater will present the Tony Award-winning classic "The Lion in Winter" March 28 to April 19.

Made famous in an Academy Award-winning film starring Katharine Hepburn and Peter O'Toole, the play tells the story of King Henry II and his wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, as they engage in a high-stakes political game of chess over which son will inherit the crown. Set during Christmas in 1183, it's a battle of wits over the future of England that can be described as wickedly amusing - and incredibly relevant to this day.

Directed by Kristen Coury, founder and producing artistic director for Gulfshore Playhouse, "The Lion in Winter" explores timely issues everyone will relate to - from family dynamics and the search for love and acceptance to the desire to leave some things in the past. Coury has also directed previous shows at Gulfshore Playhouse such as the smash hit "Native Gardens," "My Fair Lady" and "The Price."

Broadway veteran Jeffrey Binder will take on the role of King Henry II. The associate artistic director of Gulfshore Playhouse recently starred in the theater's production of "It's a Wonderful Life" and has appeared on Broadway shows, including "The Lion King," "Mary Poppins," "Side Man" and "The Lieutenant of Inishmore."

New York actor Amy Van Nostrand returns to Gulfshore Playhouse as Eleanor of Aquitaine. Her previous appearances at the theater include roles in "All My Sons," "The Christians," and "The Glass Menagerie." Also returning to Gulfshore Playhouse is William Connell in the role of Richard; he previously appeared at the theater in "In the Next Room."

Making their Gulfshore Playhouse debuts are Anya Whelan-Smith (Alais), who recently was part of the Williamstown Theatre Festival in "Blue Ridge;" Jack Lafferty (Geoffrey), who recently appeared at the Utah and Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festivals; Johnny Shea (John), whose professional credits include "The Last Five Years" at Portland Stage and "Peter Pan" at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre; and Max Singer (Philip Capet, King of France), who made his professional debut at the La Jolla Playhouse in the world premiere of "The Squirrels."

In addition to Coury, the creative team for the production includes Scenic Designer Edward T. Morris, Costume Designer Lauren Gaston, Sound Designer Christopher Colucci, Lighting Designer Jimmy Lawlor, Vocal Coach John Patrick, and Stage Manager Jason Weixelman.

Evening shows begin at 8 p.m.; matinees begin at 3 p.m. Show subscriptions are available and include priority seating, exclusive events and discounted pricing. Tickets range from $42-$70; all tickets are $38 two hours before a performance. For purchase information, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or contact 866-811-4111.

Free pre-show discussions take place March 29 and April 1, 15, and 19, where Gulfshore Playhouse artistic staff lead conversations about themes and topics related to the production. Audience members can also stick around for post-show conversations on April 2 and 5.





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You