Gulf Coast Symphony Theatre Season Auditions Will Be Held In August

Southwest Florida's Gulf Coast Symphony will be hosting open auditions for the 2022-2023 season. Please find show titles, descriptions, and casting information below. Auditions will take place for Snowbird Follies, The Thing About Men, Forever Plaid, Gypsy, and Nunsense.

Auditions for AEA and non-equity actors will be held at Gulf Coast Symphony's Music and Arts Community Center at 13411 Shire Boulevard in Fort Myers, Florida, from Sunday to Tuesday, August 21 - 23. While in person auditions are preferred, video submissions will be accepted for these shows via Backstage.com. Time slots can be reserved on SignupGenius.com. All dance calls and callbacks will be scheduled same day from 7pm - 9pm by invitation only.

Equity and non-equity actors are invited to audition. See Backstage.com for role-specific pay. Travel stipend and housing available. In our continued commitment to diversity, Gulf Coast Symphony strongly encourages any actor of any race, ethnicity, identity, and ability to submit an audition.

Please send any questions to auditions@gulfcoastsymphony.org.

What: 2022-2023 Gulf Coast Symphony Theatre Season Auditions

Where: The Music and Arts Community Center, 13411 Shire Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33912

When: Sunday, August 21 from 3pm - 7pm*

Monday, August 22 from 1:30pm - 5pm*

Tuesday, August 23 from 12:30pm - 7pm*

*Invited Callbacks and Dance Call each day from 7pm - 9pm