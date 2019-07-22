Ghostbird Theatre Company Announces 2019/2020 Season

Ghostbird Theatre Company announces its eighth season of site-specific theatre. For the 2019-20 season, Ghostbird will be mounting performances at Koreshan State Park, the Langford-Kingston Home, the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, and the Calusa Nature Center.

Opening the season will be "3," a new play by James Brock. Taking place at Art Hall at Koreshan State Park, "3" dramatizes three women prisoners struggling to maintain their grace, humor, and autonomy while incarcerated. This play earned Brock an Individual Artist Grant from the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, which is supporting the production of this play.

"3" is being directed by Ghostbird founder Brittney Brady, who will be in the third year at the prestigious MFA Directing Program at CalArts in Los Angeles. Also in artistic collaboration will be clothing designer and visual artist Mariapia Malerba, who will assist in costume design for the production. The play will run August 1-10.

Premiering on Halloween at the Langford-Kingston Home in downtown Fort Myers is "October House." This production will consist of three short plays by Samuel Beckett and a fourth short play by Antonin Artaud. These absurdist plays will run concurrently, each performed in a separate room in the house.

This immersive production will allow audience members to meander throughout this historic house, to see the performances in any order, for as long as they wish. The run concludes on November 9.

Ghostbird is renewing its seasonal fundraiser, "Thistletoe Cabaret," to be mounted at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center on December 17. This production is a mix of original skits and traditional songs and carols to celebrate the holiday season. These festivities will bring warmth, humor, and neighborly cheer to all who will attend.

On March 1, 2020, Ghostbird will produce the 13th installment of the 24 Hour Festival at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in downtown Fort Myers. This celebration of creativity brings together local artists, performers, filmmakers, and musicians to compete for awards and to share their creations.

To close the season will be Barry Cavin's new play "Ori," which is set to take place in April 2020 at the planetarium at the Calusa Nature Center in Fort Myers. This fantastic fable merges science and art in an imaginative excursion into the cosmos. This production is also supported by a Special Projects Grant from the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.

Ghostbird Theatre Company remains the only theatre company in the American South devoted to site-specific productions. Tickets and more information is available at GhostbirdTheatreCompany.org.





