GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL Comes to TheatreZone

TheatreZone will launch its 2026 season of musicals on Jan. 8, with Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, the hysterically funny story about forgiveness, friendship, second chances, and the joy of rediscovering love.

Based on the 1993 film Grumpy Old Men by Mark Stephen Johnson — which starred Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, and Ann-Margret — the 2018 stage musical incorporates witty one-liners and a lighthearted score with a book by Dan Remmes, music by Neil Berg, and lyrics by Nick Meglin.

Grumpy Old Men tells the story of Max and John, two feuding neighbors who have spent most of their lives at odds with each other. Now older, they face retirement and loneliness, wondering if they'll ever experience another spark of excitement. Their rivalry takes a comedic turn when Ariel, a stunning and charismatic new neighbor, moves in across the street. As romantic rivals, Max and John engage in a series of hilarious antics before discovering a heartwarming resolution to their long-standing feud.

Curt Denham stars as John Gustafson, a retired history teacher who has all but given up on romance. TheatreZone audiences will remember Denham from Once, Escape to Margaritaville, Rock of Ages, Baby, and Bridges of Madison County. “John reminds me of myself — a bit of a grump who prefers the good old days and being around people I genuinely enjoy,” says Denham. “TheatreZone always feels like home.”

Opposite him is Peter McClung as Max Goldman, John's longtime rival and fishing buddy. With four decades of stage experience, McClung describes Max as “an Archie Bunker type… a little rough on the edges, a simple man, but with a heart of gold.” He adds, “Grumpy Old Men is a beautiful story about forgiveness, family, and friends. I think audiences will see a lot of themselves in this musical and be reminded that life is short — we all need to forgive, embrace, and move on.”

Completing the trio is Karen Molnar Danni as Ariel Truax, the warm, free-spirited woman whose arrival changes everything. A beloved TheatreZone performer, Danni's favorite past roles include Svetlana in Chess, Luisa in Nine, Rose in The Secret Garden, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, Tessitura in Gypsy, and Violet in 9 to 5.

“Ariel is vibrant and free-spirited,” says Danni. “Through her sensuality and zest for life, she becomes the catalyst for change, helping these men realize it's never too late to fall in love or live more fully.”

She continues, “The show is about forgiveness. I think TZ audiences will be reminded that life is too short to argue or hold a grudge.”

Together, Denham, McClung, and Danni bring warmth, depth, and irresistible humor to this heartfelt story of love and friendship rediscovered.

The score, written by Neil Berg with orchestration by award winning Larry Hochman, recalls music from the pre-rock n roll era of rat pack crooners like Frank Sinatra, Perry Como, Dean Martin, and Tony Bennett, with songs that the lead characters were most familiar. According to Berg, “It's a new old-fashioned musical. If you liked Music Man, you'll love Grumpy Old Men.”

Naples audiences were recently treated to a sold-out performance of Neil Berg's Artis-Naples show, “50 Years of Rock & Roll,” performed on November 12.

TheatreZone's orchestra will be led by Charles Fornara on piano, with Stephen Parker, Adam Costello, Mike Santiago, and Adren Hance on brass; Joe Choomack on bass, and Sean Stollicker on drums.