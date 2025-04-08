Florida Repertory Education Announces 2025 Youth Summer Theatre Camp Programs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, young artists are invited to discover the world of theatre through musical-intensive and mini-star camps offered through Florida Rep's education program. The sessions are open to students of all skill levels, ages 5 – 18, and run daily from 9 AM – 4 PM.

The camp fees are $440 per child for two-week musical intensive programs and $325 for the mini-stars program. Payment plans, sibling discounts, and scholarships available. Program enrollment is limited. To register, call 239-219-1551 or visit FloridaRepEducation.Org.

The two-week musical theatre intensive camps are designed for children ages 8 – 18 and feature Broadway Junior and Youth Edition musical titles. Students work with theatre professionals to develop their acting, singing, and dance skills on a professional stage. The camps culminate with a public performance in the Historic Arcade Theatre - complete with costumes, sets, and lighting – on the last two days of each session. Camp offerings include:

"Disney's Frozen, Jr.,” June 9 - 13 and June 16 - 20

“Annie, Jr.,” June 23 - 27 and June 30 – July 3

“Wizard of Oz” – Youth Edition, July 7 – 11 and July 14 - 18

“Peter Pan, Jr.,” July 21 – 25 and July 28 – Aug. 1

Camp mini-stars are designed for children ages 5 – 7 and include activities inspired by the complementing summer intensive titles. Participants play and explore through music, creative movement, theatre games, and arts and crafts projects, and end with a performance for families on the final day of camp.

“Summer Wonderland” June 9 – 13 and June 16 – 20

“Big City Lights” June 23 – 27 and June 30 – July 3

“Nature is All Around Us,” July 7 – 11 and July 14 – 18

“Lost Boys, Brave Girls,” July 21 – 25 and July 28 – Aug. 1

There are also volunteer opportunities for students ages fifteen to eighteen to serve as junior teaching assistants (JTAs) at the camps. These youth leaders assist head teaching artists during the two-week sessions. An application may be found at FloridaRepEducation.Org/summer-intensives.

