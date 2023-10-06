Florida Rep Board Appoints New Members

Florida Repertory Theatre’s board of directors welcomed two new members, Jeanette Meade and Fred Weinman, on September 28, 2023. Both are Fort Myers residents and bring extensive business and civic experience to the leadership table.

Jeanette Meade is a retired auto dealership and financing executive who relocated to Fort Myers from Wisconsin in 2019. Over the course of her 27-year career, Meade served in a variety of corporate officer positions for five auto dealerships, a tire service center, an auto parts store, and warranty and financing companies. She was also involved in real estate and owned a small aviation company. Meade is passionate about theatre and the arts and enjoys travel, reading, collecting fine wines, and spending time with family.

Fred Weinman is the Lee County senior managing director at Northern Trust. Weinman joined the bank in 1999 and presently coordinates a team of professional advisors to provide long-term financial and wealth planning strategies for clients.



Fred’s community involvement includes serving as the treasurer of the Café of Life of Bonita Springs, vice chairman of The Center for the Arts of Bonita Springs,

president of Meals on Wheels of Bonita Springs, board member of The Boys and Girls Club of Lee County, and the president of the Bonita Bay Merchants Association. Weinman is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys traveling with his wife Susan.



The pair join other Florida Repertory Theatre board of directors Naomi Bloom (Vice Chair), Dinah Bloomhall, Alexandra Bremner, Shavon Chester, Doris Colgate, Janice Danzig (chair), David M. Fritz, Fay C. Gronski (secretary), R. Marc Laviolette, Sunny Lubner, Martin McLaughlin, Arthur M. Zupko (treasurer), as well as Florida Repertory Theatre’s producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen and executive director John Martin.