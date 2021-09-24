Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Coral Springs Center for the Arts Announces Three CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE Concerts in 2022

Tickets for these three memory-stoking, heart-stirring, and pulse-pounding concerts go on public sale today starting at 10 am.

Sep. 24, 2021  

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts and MusicWorks today announced the Classic Albums Live concert series featuring live recreations of three of the greatest albums in rock history. This popular series goes to great length to accurately reproduce the very best records from the '60s and '70s so music fans in the audience can revel once again in experiencing the full album from start to finish.

Tickets for these three memory-stoking, heart-stirring, and pulse-pounding concerts go on public sale today starting at 10 am. They are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).


