Broadway Palm Announces 27th Season; ONCE, FINDING NEVERLAND and More

Broadway Palm is proud to announce its 27th Season which includes eight main stage productions, five productions in The Off Broadway Palm, four Children's Theatre productions (TBA) and five concerts. Individual tickets go on sale June 1st.

Broadway Palm's main stage opens on August 22, 2019 and runs through August 8, 2020. Show prices range from $48 to $80 with group and children's prices available. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings (no Tuesday evening performances May through October) with selected matinees. The main stage productions include:

ONCE (August 22 - September 28, 2019)

From the very first note, Once pulls you in and doesn't let you go. Featuring magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning Falling Slowly, this gorgeous and uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord. Set in Dublin, an Irish musician ready to give up on his career is drawn to a Czech immigrant that helps encourage him to keep writing and performing. Through their shared love of music, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful, but complicated, love story. Once won eight Tony Awards and the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

FINDING NEVERLAND (October 3 - November 16, 2019)

Based on the Academy Award-winning film of the same name, Finding Neverland tells the incredible true story behind the creation of one of the world's most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration for his next work until he meets a beautiful widowed mother and her four young sons. Spellbound by the boys' enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a lot of faith and a little bit of pixie dust, Barrie shares his journey to Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of youth lasts forever.

SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS (November 21 - December 25, 2019)

Sounds of Christmas is perfect for everyone and will remind you why this is the most joyous time of the year! Bring your family and friends as we celebrate the season with festive production numbers, beautiful dancing and dazzling costumes! You'll hear over 30 holiday songs you know and love including Deck the Halls, We Wish You A Merry Christmas, Silent Night, Jingle Bells, Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree and more. And this holiday extravaganza wouldn't be complete without a visit from the big guy himself...Santa Claus!

GRUMPY OLD MEN (December 29, 2019 - February 8, 2020)

Based in Minnesota, the musical adaptation of the popular 1993 Warner Bros. film tells the laugh-out-loud story of family, friendship, love and romance. Grumpy Old Men centers around neighbors, Max and John, two grumpy retirees' whose verbal, and sometimes physical, altercations date back to their high school days. The rivalry reaches its peak when the beautiful, eccentric, and charming Ariel moves into the neighborhood. Chaos, and laughter, ensues as deep-rooted feuds are reopened, but with the help of Ariel's love and compassion, Max and John have a chance to be re-united in friendship.

KINKY BOOTS (February 13 - April 4, 2020)

Based on true happenings, this heartwarming story tells of Charlie, a factory owner struggling to save his shoe business and Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. The two have seemingly nothing in common, but with a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unlikely duo learns to embrace their differences and find they have more in common than they think! Featuring original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this high-energy, full-hearted hit is inspiring audiences to let love shine and showing them that sometimes the best way to fit in is to stand out!

SOMETHING ROTTEN (April 9 - May 16, 2020)

"The Producers + Spamalot + The Book of Mormon. Squared!" - New York Magazine. Set in 1595, this hilarious new musical comedy tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights stuck in the shadow of the Renaissance rock-star Will Shakespeare. So desperate to write a hit play, when a prophet foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the brothers set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL! Something Rotten! is a hilarious serving of entertainment and an irresistible ode to the dazzling creation of musicals.

SWING (May 21 - June 20, 2020)

We'll be jumpin' and jivin' with over 30 fabulous songs from the Big Band Era! Swing exploded out of Harlem and shattered cultural and ethnic barriers. Step back in time and relive the dance phenomenon that swept the world with specialty styles such as Jive, Swing, Lindy Hop, West Coast Swing, and Hip-Hop Swing. This all singing, all dancing extravaganza features the classic tunes It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got that Swing, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, In the Mood, Sing Sing Sing, I'll Be Seeing You, Stompin' at the Savoy, Cry Me a River, All of Me, Bounce Me Brother and so many more.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC (June 25 - August 8, 2020)

Based on the book The Story of the Trapp Family Singers and the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews, this Rodgers and Hammerstein musical has touched the hearts of audiences around the world for decades. Follow Maria, the high-spirited, aspiring nun as she is sent from her convent to be the governess to seven unruly children of a strict father, Captain von Trapp. The children eventually come to like Maria and she finds herself falling in love with the captain. The timeless score includes Do-Re-Mi, My Favorite Things, Climb Every Mountain, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, Edelweiss and The Sound of Music.

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre is Broadway Palm's second performance venue. The Off Broadway Palm's season begins September 19, 2019 and runs through July 26, 2020. Ticket prices range from $42 to $62. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings (no Tuesday evening performances May through October) with selected matinees. The Off Broadway Palm productions include:

DAMES AT SEA (September 9 - November 2, 2019)

A tap-happy musical parody of the golden era of Hollywood musicals! Ruby heads to New York to become the next Broadway star, but after landing a job in the chorus, her dreams are almost shattered when the theatre is set for demolition. With the help of two sailors, the show is moved to their ship and when the leading lady becomes sick, Ruby has the chance to jump in and save the day!

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY (November 14 - December 25, 2019)

The Charles Dickens classic comes alive on stage, but with a twist! The story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his discovery of the true meaning of Christmas is reimagined and told as a 1940s radio broadcast complete with vintage commercials, live sound effects and musical underscoring. The small cast brings dozens of characters to life as three ghosts take Scrooge on a thrilling journey through Christmas past, present and future.

WEEKEND COMEDY (January 9 - February 22, 2020)

Peggy and Frank, a middle-aged couple who have fallen into a marital rut, rent a cabin with romance on their mind. But the mood is broken by the arrival of Jill and Tony, a cohabitating couple in their twenties who are madly in love. After finding the four were accidentally booked into the same cabin, they all decide to stay and a comedic clash of generations is set in motion!

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID (February 27 - April 19, 2020)

The hilarious comedy about four high school friends who promised to be in each other's weddings, no matter what. Over 30 years later, these Southern friends-for-life are still making "the long walk" for each other determined to honor that vow. Hop on this marriage-go-round for a laugh-out-loud journey with these struggling bridesmaids as they navigate the choppy waters of love and matrimony!

LOVE, SEX, AND THE IRS (June 4 - July 26, 2020)

The hysterical story of two out-of-work musicians, Jon and Leslie, who room together in New York to save money. One of them has been filing tax returns that list the pair as a married couple. However, the day of reckoning comes when an IRS investigator shows up! Jon's fiancée dresses Leslie as a woman, but things get a tad confusing when Jon's mother drops in to meet his new fiancée!

Broadway Palm's Annual Concert Series will feature five concerts. All evening concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m. All Sunday twilight concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. The matinee concerts begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and concert at 1 p.m. All concert tickets are $80 for dinner and the show or $60 for the show only. The concert series includes:

PIANO MAN: GENERATIONS

(Sunday, January 26, 2020: Twilight and Monday, January 27, 2020: Matinee and Evening)

Two men, two pianos and the music of two legends: Billy Joel and Elton John! Celebrate the musical influences of these two piano men, brought to you by the amazing father and son duo Terry and Nick Davies! The classic hits include New York State of Mind, The Piano Man, She's Got A Way, Your Song, Daniel, Rocket Man and Candle in The Wind.

DWIGHT ICENHOWER'S TRIBUTE TO THE KING

(Monday, February 3, 2020: Matinee and Evening)

Back by popular demand is one of the best Elvis tributes in the country! Award-winning impersonator Dwight Icenhower has the look, the voice and the hip-swiveling dance moves of the King himself! Hear Elvis favorites such as Heartbreak Hotel, Love Me Tender, Hound Dog and so many more.

ONE OF THESE NIGHTS: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES

(Sunday, February 23, 2020: Twilight and Monday, February 24, 2020: Matinee and Evening)

One of These Nights reproduces the sounds of one of the most successful rock bands of all time, The Eagles! You'll experience an unforgettable night featuring the band's greatest hits including Desperado, Lyin' Eyes, Take It Easy, Life In The Fast Lane, Already Gone, Hotel California and more!

NOT FADE AWAY: Buddy Holly

(Sunday, March 8, 2020: Twilight and Monday, March 9, 2020: Matinee and Evening)

Celebrate the Winter Dance Party with this not-so-typical Buddy Holly tribute. Not only will you be twirling down memory lane to the unforgettable sounds of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper, but you'll also hear hits from Bill Haley, The Beach Boys, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles and more!

DECEMBER '63: THE TRIBUTE TO THE JERSEY BOYS

(Sunday, March 22, 2020: Twilight and Monday, March 23, 2020: Matinee and Evening)

The music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons comes to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience. Hear all your favorite classics along with the most popular singles from the Broadway-blockbuster The Jersey Boys such as Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like A Man and Candy Girl.

Individual tickets for Broadway Palm's 27th Season, the Off Broadway Palm's Season, Broadway Palm's Children's Theatre (TBA) and Broadway Palm's Concert Series are on sale June 1, 2019. For more information visit BroadwayPalm.com, call (239) 278-4422 or stop by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You