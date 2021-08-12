Broadway Palm Adds JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to 29th Season

Broadway Palm has announced they have secured the rights to produce the all-new musical Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville! The popular musical will play February 18 through April 2, 2022 as part of the theatre's 29th Season. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased individually or as part of a Broadway Palm Season Subscription.

Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville - where people go to get away from it all...and stay to find something they never expected! This funny, yet heartwarming, musical tells of the story of a part-time bartender/singer who falls for a career-minded tourist and features the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including Cheeseburger In Paradise, Fins, Volcano, Margaritaville and more.

Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville will be playing at Broadway Palm February 18 through April 2, 2022. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $50 to $75 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.