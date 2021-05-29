BWW Review: BEEHIVE at Broadway Palm

I want to offer heartfelt thanks to Broadway Palm for giving me the opportunity to relive my formative years without the angst of having to go through high school again. The current production, Beehive, embodies the 1960s through the words and melodies of the female singers and "girl groups" of that era. And what an era it was.

The six women of the cast do their forebears proud. Each is a powerhouse on vocals and gets her chance to shine. Their versatility is astonishing.

Although by definition as a jukebox musical the show is long on music and short on plot, it does reveal how the decade evolved from the early years of relative innocence to the later years of social and political unrest and the rise of feminism.

Some moments stood out for me. Charis Michelle Gullage is comical as Diana Ross whose ego is as big as the sleeves of her Bob Mackie gown with which she tries to block the other two Supremes. At the other end of the glamour spectrum, Martina Long stumbles across the stage as s semi-stoned Janis Joplin.

The British Revolution gets a nod with Emma Benson as a perky Petula Clarke, Martina as Lulu, and Nicole Esposito as Dusty Springfield. Then Emma resurfaces in Act Two as the other, lesser-known Janis, plaintive Janis Ian.

Hallie D. Chapman gives it everything she's got as both Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin.

As usual, the choreography of Amy Marie McCleary is spot on. It's all there from the Monkey to the Mashed Potato. The power went off in the theater briefly before the show started. If needed, the energy on stage could have lit up the block.

The costumes by John P. White were colorful blasts from the past. Where did he find all those white go-go boots anyway? He segues from hot pants into bell bottoms with ease. The glittery Union Jack embellishments in the British section were particularly fun. Wig designer Brandon T. Miller did a masterful job with everything from the towering beehive hairdos of the title to the dreadlocks of the Woodstock days.

If I have one complaint, it is that decorum prevented me from singing along. If I'm ever reincarnated, please let me come back as an Ikette.

The show runs through June 26. Call 239.278.4422 for tickets. I'm betting they'll go fast.