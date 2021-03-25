BWW Interview: Mark Sanders of SHE LOVES ME at Barbara B. Mann PAH

Mark Sanders took time from helping his parents celebrate their 59th anniversary to talk with me about his role of Sipos in the production of She Loves Me opening March 26 at Barbara B. Mann Hall. Sanders is performing with the Gulf Coast Symphony under the direction of Maestro Andrew Kurtz.

Sanders, like all performers, saw his live theater and concert work vanish during the pandemic. Instead, he painted his house.

That done, he set about recording a CD of songs from his one man show "One Voice," the music of Barry Manilow. The CD should come out and the show get back on the road soon.

Why Manilow?

"I am a huge fan of his music and of him personally," Sanders told me. "He has a large catalogue, a song for every occasion."

Sanders shares one unusual trait with Manilow. Both like to change jackets throughout a show. With a degree in graphic design, Sanders is adept at glamming up his own jackets to suit the music.

Though he sang at age five in a church presided over by his Air Force pilot father, the performing bug didn't bite him until high school. After college, he landed gigs at theme parks such as Opryland and Disney Tokyo before moving to New York to try his wings there, remaining for 15 years. He has lived in Southwest Florida since 2009.

The rehearsal process for She Loves Me has included precautions to keep cast and crew safe and healthy. Masks are worn off-stage. On stage, the actors' blocking puts them on either side of a six-foot long counter for social distancing, and they wear gloves to touch props. Breaks were scheduled periodically during rehearsals to allow for fresh air circulation.

Sanders is enjoying this production. He has never worked with director Max Quinlan before and calls him an actor's director. He has, however, had the pleasure of working before with Quinlan's wife Siri Howard who plays the female lead Amalia. He likens working with the male lead Bryce Pinkham as a "master class."

With a variety of roles in touring productions and theaters around the country behind him, is there a dream role he hasn't played yet?

"Valjean in Les Miz," he answers. Sanders is a tenor, so that is not unexpected. A visit to the media page on his website www.MarkSandersNYC.com turned up a stunning rendition of "Bring Him Home." That role may well be in his future.

For the present, She Loves Me runs March 26-28. Call the Mann box office at 239-481-4849 for tickets.

Sanders will also be performing with the Naples Concert Band on April 18 in Cambier Park and with the Bonita springs Concert Band on May 9 in Riverside Park.