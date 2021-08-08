BWW Interview: Kody C Jones, Wedler Lordeus, and Danica Murray of BULLETPROOF BACKPACK at Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Rep Education's world-premiere production of BULLETPROOF BACKPACK is set to open this Wednesday, August 11. It is a co-commission with Oregon Children's Theatre. This show was conceived by Florida Rep's Education Director, Kody C Jones, and written by Eric Coble alongside a team of Southwest Florida students.

I had the opportunity to ask the Director Kody C Jones and two cast members, Wedler Lordeus and Danica Murray, some questions about the production. Check out their answers below.

1. What is Bulletproof Backpack about?

Kody C Jones: It's a play created from the perspectives of SWFL students on how the uptake of school violence has impacted their generation. It follows Cloe, a high school student who thinks she may have witnessed another student writing out names for a potential "hit list" but isn't sure. She doesn't want to take any chances and risk the lives of those on the list but also is afraid if she's wrong and the list is something else altogether, she could ruin the life of the list maker. She recruits the help of friends, a teacher, as well as a security guard, and as the potential danger looms, the students' raw reactions to the threat resonate through conversation and stylized movement.

Wedler Lordeus: Bulletproof Backpack is a show that revolves around not only a hot but social conflict topic of mass shootings. The characters are made from intense, pressing questions asked and told by local students & adults. It was also driven and helped built by the students not only in the show but from other cities too.

Danica Murray: Bulletproof Backpack is a play conceived from real interviews with local students about their thoughts on gun violence, school shootings, and active shooter drills. In the play, my character, Cloe, discovers a list of names that she suspects to be a hit list for a school shooter. We follow her journey as it becomes complicated with the many intricacies that surround gun violence.

2. Kody - What inspired the conception/creation of Bulletproof Backpack? Wedler and Danica - What inspired you to be a part of Bulletproof Backpack?

KCJ: I believe that leaders in the arts community have an artistic responsibility to broach social issues through theatrical expression whenever possible. I've been constantly thinking about the rise of school shootings and the concern that these acts are achieving some kind of desensitized normality in our society. After Parkland, I wanted to broach the subject through a theatrical device that could evoke more constructive conversation in our community and possibly lead to potential change. I was inspired by the Parkland students and their courage and wisdom to start a movement to hold our leaders and voters responsible for the ongoing school violence and to demand change. That led to the idea of creating a platform for area SWFL students to use and communicate from, to give them a clear and uninterrupted voice so they can speak to an older demographic that doesn't understand a world of potential trial school violence or active shooting drills because we never lived it. But they do. And their generation is the one being molded by potential violence that we have, so far, been unable to stop.

WL: With the recent events that have been going on around the world, a powerful statement could be made to make a difference in our generation. The Florida Repertory's belief in their ability to make such a powerful impact on such an intense but rarely discussed topic. The fact that I saw an opportunity, where my voice and a few others could be heard, to open people's minds and eyes to something that shouldn't be overlooked. That's what inspired me.

DM: For me personally, I was inspired by the students of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Highschool. When the Parkland shooting happened, I was exactly the age of those students. I was so inspired to see that even as kids, they were taking a stand. Not only was I inspired, I was frustrated. I was tired of hearing about shooting after shooting. I still am. For the past several years I have been very active politically, socially, and educationally in this topic. Being a part of Bulletproof Backpack is a way to bring that passion to the community in the hope that it will inspire them too to take action and make a difference in their community.

3. Kody - What was the process like developing the show alongside Eric Coble and Florida Rep Education students? Wedler and Danica - What was the process like developing the show alongside Eric Coble and Kody C Jones?

KCJ: Eric and I have been artistic partners and collaborators for five years now. He is a brilliant writer and inspiring human being. I look forward to our collaborations because we constantly challenge get each other and share the same objective in staging unaltered truth without politics or biased partisan rhetoric, but stories that explore raw human emotion and a person's untainted experience with the world around them. Working with the kids has always been inspiring, but this time, the main objective is making sure I showcase their truth and experiences by enhancing their communication and theatrical platform through stylistic conventions and also by making sure I keep out of their perspective and do nothing that would cloud their truth.

WL: To be honest, it was a collaborative rollercoaster ride. When it comes to the real-life and acting aspects of these types of pieces, you face a lot of obstacles. Especially when it comes down to these types of topics that are very traumatizing. The shift in mindsets, tone, and body language. The small details ensure that the process and the show itself are realistic while also being artistic to cover all aspects of what we are aiming for. But that is exactly what we must do in order to reveal the big pictures and themes of what we need to do in order to prevent this.

DM: The process was incredibly immersive. They wanted to make sure that the student's voices were heard. And now, their exact words are central to the piece. They made sure that we never felt dismissed or silenced. They did what every kid wishes adults would do: they listened. It was so incredible getting to be a part of a team where it truly felt like we were all on equal footing.

4. Has working on this production had a personal impact on you? If so, in what way?

WL: This production had a significant impact on me. It affected me both physically and mentally because, whether or not I was in a school shooting situation, it had an impact on not only my thoughts but also the thoughts of others. These thoughts have gotten to the point where we have to be on our feet at all times because of the potential situations that could happen. It was the fact that telling these stories made you wonder, "What has the world become?" and "Why do we have to be so divided now? WHY this generation?!" The fact that all the stuff being said in this show is being told by not only young but elders too. It sometimes causes me to have mixedreactions, from being angry, intense, sad, numb. But at the same time, it makes you sit and think about the modern school system, the environment, behaviors, and notice the change.

DM: This production has really given me the chance to hear everyone's experiences with these active shooter drills that we do in school and helped me understand our collective fears and even hopes when it comes to the situation we are currently facing. It has actually made me feel less alone. While it's horrifying to know that we are experiencing this unfortunate reality, it is inspiring to see people my age working together to bring this issue the attention it deserves.

5. What do you hope audiences take from the show?

KCJ: We hope audiences take a greater understanding of these dangerous obstacles they face in just trying to receive an education and what effects these potential threats have on the mental health of our country's youth. This show is not political but a neutral glance at the reality our school children face every day. It's a glimpse into their emotional reality and the dangerous obstacles they face that many of us may have never know existed.

WL: Be mindful of others' thoughts and emotions. Be mindful and open your eyes to the actions that are going on in this generation. This important generation that will impact the future of this world, especially America. To also show our art of respect, and to show that we hear, see you, and want to make a change with you. I hope you don't dismiss this, I hope this show makes an impact on you and makes you say, "I want to prevent this" and "People's words can actually affect someone and make a difference."

DM: I am hoping that audiences simply listen. I am sure they've heard every stance imaginable on gun violence. But rarely do we ever hear how students feel about this issue that directly affects them. I hope they listen with open minds, and that it inspires them to come together as a community for the safety of all children.

Thank you again to Kody C Jones, Wedler Lordeus, and Danica Murray for taking the time to answer these questions.

To learn more and buy tickets, click here: https://floridarepeducation.org/bulletproof-backpack/. Florida Rep is socially distancing all seating and requiring all patrons to wear masks at this production. The first show, on August 11, will have a talkback afterward.

Photo Credit: Joe Dafeldecker