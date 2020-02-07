BWW Feature: 12 VALENTINE'S DAY THEATRE DATE IDEAS in Southwest Florida!

Valentine's Day Theatre Date Ideas in Southwest Florida

There is a lot of fantastic theatre happening in Southwest Florida on Valentine's Day; whether you want to take a significant other, friend, or yourself out for a date night to see some excellent live theatre, here are 12 fun options! Check them out below.

1. Jersey Boys at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

"Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true."

Jersey Boys is a fantastic, very fun show, and it would be a great one to see on Valentine's Day. Barbara B. Mann is relatively close to a variety of restaurants that you could go to before seeing the show, making it an even better option.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://www.bbmannpah.com/

2. Kinky Boots at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

"Based on true happenings, this heartwarming story tells of Charlie, a factory owner struggling to save his shoe business and Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. The two have seemingly nothing in common, but with a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unlikely duo learns to embrace their differences and find they have more in common than they think!"

Broadway Palm is one of the best places to go on Valentine's Day because not only will you see a wonderful show, but you'll also have a wonderful meal. Kinky Boots is a very lively and fun show, and it would be a perfect date night!

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://broadwaypalm.com/

3. Weekend Comedy at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

"Peggy and Frank, a middle-aged couple who have fallen into a marital rut, rent a cabin with romance on their mind. But the mood is broken by the arrival of Jill and Tony, a cohabitating couple in their twenties who are madly in love. After finding the four were accidentally booked into the same cabin, they all decide to stay and a comedic clash of generations is set in motion!"

Broadway Palm's Off Broadway Palm Theatre will have another great option for your Valentine's Date Night. You'll still have excellent food and see a fantastic show, but this theatre has a slightly more intimate feel; either way, you absolutely have two wonderful options at Broadway Palm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://broadwaypalm.com/

4. A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder at Florida Repertory Theatre

"This Tony Award-winning best musical follows low-born Monty Narvarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm - and a dash of murder! Can young Monty Navarro juggle his fiancée, his mistress, and knock off all of his relatives without being caught? Find out in this knock-em-dead and murderous musical romp!"

Florida Rep is the perfect place to head for Valentine's Day! Not only is A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder a fun musical comedy, but because Florida Rep is located in downtown Fort Myers, you also have many options for places to get food and drinks before or after the show. It's also opening night for the show, which makes it a little extra special. (This is where I'll be on Valentine's day!)

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://www.floridarep.org

5. The Lady Demands Satisfaction at Gulfshore Playhouse

"Manners. Murder. Madcap Mayhem. En garde for some sword swinging, swooning, and dastardly doings in this hilarious comedy of manners! Hapless heiress Trothe must defend her inheritance against the best swordsmen in the land - except she's never laid so much as a finger on a sword."

Gulfshore Playhouse is located near 5th Avenue in Naples, making it an excellent choice for Valentine's Day. You have lots of options for food or drinks before heading over to see what is sure to be a great show.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/

6. Silent Sky at The Naples Players

"The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman's place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women's ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them."

The Naples Players is located right on 5th Avenue in Naples and is a beautiful place to go for Valentine's Day! Silent Sky is sure to give audiences a deeper look at a woman's place in society in the 19thcentury.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://naplesplayers.org

7. Cat On A Hot Tin Roof at The Studio Players

"In a plantation house, a family celebrates the sixty-fifth birthday of big daddy, as they sentimentally dub him."

The Studio Players is a small and intimate theatre in Naples, making it a good option if you're looking for a more low-key theatre to celebrate Valentine's Day.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://www.thestudioplayers.org

8. Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera at TheatreZone

"This work of fiction, inspired by actual events, utilizes the 1994 Tonya Harding and NANCY KERRIGAN media scandal to explore America's obsession with celebrity scandals and its "go for the gold at all cost" attitude."

TheatreZone brings a more unique option for Valentine's Day, telling a story inspired by the actual events involving Tonya Harding and NANCY KERRIGAN.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://theatre.zone

9. Same Time, Next Year at Cultural Park Theater

"The plot follows a love affair between two people, Doris and George, married to others, who rendezvous once a year. Twenty-five years of manners and morals are hilariously and touchingly played out by the lovers."

Cultural Park Theater offers a fun option for Valentine's Day in Cape Coral, telling a hilarious tale about an affair.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: http://culturalparktheater.com

10. Tango at Two-Thirty at The Marco Players

"This world premiere of Tango at Two-Thirty is about the lives of three couples who are residents at Lago Palms Village."

The Marco Players offers you the option to see a world premiere for your Valentine's date night! This is a great option and is sure to make many familiar Floridian references.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://www.themarcoplayers.com

11. Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Alliance for The Arts

"Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir."

Alliance for The Arts has another very fun option for Valentine's Day in Fort Myers with a Sherlock Holmes mystery! This is definitely a unique and entertaining choice for your date night.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://artinlee.org/theatre/

12. The Importance of Being Earnest at FGCU TheatreLab

"Oscar Wilde's timeless classic, which debuted in London in 1895, follows a young man bent on marrying the woman he loves. Social and gender roles are explored and exploded as this production of Wilde's witty comedy grapples with what it truly means to be 'Earnest.'"

FGCU's theatre program will offer another Valentine's date option; FGCU is very close to Gulf Coast Town Center, giving you lots of options for food and drinks before or after the performance.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://www.fgcu.edu/theatrelab/

Happy Valentine's Day, everyone, and happy theatregoing!





