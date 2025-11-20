Arts Bonita to Present Yearly Theatre Fundraiser BROADWAY HOLIDAY

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Holiday, created and directed by Kody. C Jones, is Arts Bonita's Annual Broadway Today fundraiser, taking place on December 11, 2025. All proceeds from this fundraiser go directly to The Youth Theatre program.

Broadway Holiday displays the classics of the holiday season. With song and dance numbers, both solos and group performances, this performance is suitable for the whole family. The Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre will have a surprise to the show that closes out their performance and wraps up the holiday cheer in a bow.

"Broadway Holiday is an incredibly unique event that sidesteps the ultra-formal gala format and treats the attendees to an extravaganza of performance and celebration. While we do use it as a tool to help us create bigger and brighter shows for the coming season, we welcome anyone who wishes to attend; whether they become a sponsor, score some great items at the silent auction or simply help us celebrate the season and the phenomenal talent we are privileged to present on our stage," says Joseph Brauer, Arts Bonita's Theatre Artistic Director.

Throughout the duration of the event, there will be two auctions for patrons to participate in. First is a silent auction that will happen in the Hinman Lobby. Local artists such as Arts Bonita Ceramics Chair and Gulf Coast Pottery's Kel Campbell and glass instructor Pauline Weinert donated their own art pieces for the auction. Golisano's C'MON Children's Museum of Naples, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Estero River Outfitters and more local organizations and businesses have donated items as well.

The second auction is a paddle raise that takes place throughout the duration of the show. Proceeds from the paddle raise auction will go towards upgrading theatre related spaces, such as the rehearsal and dressing rooms, to accommodate larger cast sizes and larger-scale productions. Upgrades will also go into the scene and costume shops for better designer and volunteer experiences and larger building projects and intricate wardrobing opportunities.

The 2026 Arts Bonita Actors Theatre Season includes "Titanic: The Musical" in the spring and "Frozen Jr." and "Dogfight" in the summer. Money from the paddle raise will also go towards production-specific needs like projection equipment, snow effects, specific set needs and more.

Individual seating is available with both adult and students pricing, as well as tabletop options. All tabletop offerings come with the choice of a meal choice; providing multiple charcuterie options with sweet and savory options and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink pairings.

"With so much potential and talent in southwest Florida's youth, the sky is truly the limit on the shows we can create and stories we can tell," Jones says. "However, donations to our youth theatre is the main source of income that keeps these kids onstage and fulfilling their potential in the performing arts."