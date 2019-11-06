ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE Extends To December 1

Florida Repertory Theatre's season opener, "Always...Patsy Cline" is now playing in the ArtStage Studio Theatre, and due to unprecedented demand for tickets, the run is now extended to December, 1. Playing to sold-out audiences in the ArtStage Studio Theatre, the heartfelt musical is a celebration of Patsy Cline's life and music, and features all of her most beloved songs, including "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," and the number one Jukebox hit of all time, "Crazy."



The theatre already extended the musical's run by two weeks, but demand has only increased since the shows' opening in late September. The response from audiences and critics alike has been overwhelmingly popular. Florida Weekly's Nancy Stetson called the production "spectacular," saying it is "the best production of the jukebox musical I've ever seen!" Emily Yorgey of BroadwayWorld raved, saying she "enjoyed every moment!"



Originally set to close on November 24, the added performances extend the show's run into the holiday season during Thanksgiving week. The added performances boast the best availability for the remaining run and are Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 PM, Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 2 PM and 7 PM, Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 PM, Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 PM and 8 PM, and Sun. Dec. 1 at 2 PM. There are no shows on Thanksgiving.



Written and originally directed by Ted Swindley, this compelling true story celebrates the most popular female country singer in recording history and is told through the eyes of her biggest fan and unlikely best friend, Louise Seger.



"Patsy's music has struck a chord with Southwest Florida audiences, and we are so happy to be able to add another week to this popular run," said Florida Rep Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen. "The ArtStage Studio Theatre is transformed, and when you walk in, you're immersed in Patsy's world. We've assembled a top-notch cast and a world-class band to bring this music to vivid life, so we don't want anyone to miss this one. Call now while tickets are still available."



"Always...Patsy Cline" stars Becky Barta as Louise Seger and Bethany Gwen Perkins as Patsy Cline, and both New York Actresses have a history with the musical. Perkins reprises her role after a recent appearance at The Depot Theatre in Ithaca, New York, and Barta's appearance at Florida Rep marks her 30th production of the musical as either Louise or Patsy.



Florida Rep Ensemble Member, Maureen Heffernan, directed the production after recently helming Florida Rep's "The Miracle Worker," "Sylvia," and others. Heffernan is joined by Musical Director, Alex Shields ("Cabaret"), Set Designer, Tim Billman ("Too Marvelous for Words'), Costume Designer, Kristina Tollefson (Florida Rep Debut), Lighting Designer, Anne Carncross (Florida Rep debut), Sound Designer, Katie Lowe ("Million Dollar Quartet"), and ensemble Stage Manager, Amy Massari ("Native Gardens").



The band features Alex Shields (musical director/piano), Matthew Koller (drums), Roger Rettig (pedal steel), and David Sonneborn (bass).



"Always...Patsy Cline" created and originally directed by Ted Swindley is generously sponsored by Sam Galloway Ford Lincoln, Kearns Restaurant Group, Alexandra & Eunice Bremner, and Martin & Mary Ann McLaughlin.



"Always...Patsy Cline" is breaking box office records in the ArtStage Studio Theatre, and the run is extended to Dec. 1 due to overwhelming demand. Tickets start at $55. For this musical, onstage cafe table seating is available for $75, and includes two drinks per person and table service. Tickets are available online at www.FloridaRep.org and through the box office at 239-332-4488.



Subscriptions are also on sale now and offer the best seats at the biggest discount. Packages for 9, 8, 7, and 6 shows are now on sale and start as low as $174 for six plays. The popular Six-Show Arcade Theatre Rush Pass is now on sale for $175 and offers the best available seats in the Historic Arcade Theatre 90-minutes before any performance. Subscriptions are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



Performances are Tue. - Thu at 7 PM, Fri. and Sat. at 8 PM, and Thu., Sat., and Sun. at 2 PM. 2 PM on Wednesday, Nov. 27th only.



Box office hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 AM - 5 PM. Again this season, Florida Rep's parking lot will open 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.



Florida Repertory Theatre performs in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry with limited free parking in the Fort Myers River District. Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org, and by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.





