Théâtre Capitole de Toulouse Announces Cast Change For LA GIOCONDA

The Théâtre Capitole de Toulouse has announced a cast change for its production of Ponchielli's La Gioconda.

The role of Laura will now be performed by Judit Kutasi, instead of the previously announced Varduhi Abrahayman. No reason was given for the change.

The cast also includes Béatrice Uria-Monzon, Renée Morloc, Ramón Vargas, Marco Spotti, and Pierre-Yves Pruvot. Roberto Rizzi-Brignoli conducts the production by Olivier Py.

La Gioconda runs September 24 through October 3, 2021.

Learn more at https://www.theatreducapitole.fr/web/guest/affichage-evenement/-/event/event/6021240.