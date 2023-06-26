The Paris Opera Opens 2023/24 Season With DON GIOVANNI

Performances run from 13 September to 12 October 2023.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 1 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates; Sabrina Carpenter Joins in Australia Photo 2 Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates
James Joyce Inspires Three Year Creative Journey Across Europe For ULYSSES Photo 3 James Joyce Inspires Three Year Creative Journey Across Europe For ULYSSES
DON PASQUALE Comes to the Paris Opera in September Photo 4 DON PASQUALE Comes to the Paris Opera in September

The Paris Opera Opens 2023/24 Season With DON GIOVANNI

The Paris Opera opens its 23/24 season with a new production of Don Giovanni. If Mozart's masterpiece has fascinated generations since its Prague premiere in 1787, it is not only because his score achieves an unparalleled convergence of comedy and drama, but also because its expressive force deepens tenfold the myth of Don Giovanni, the philanderer who defies God and society.

Responsive to the score's immediacy, Claus Guth imagines that Don Giovanni has been shot during his duel with the Commendatore. From then on, the libertine devotes his last hours to savouring life, whilst his faithful Leporello, an accomplice rather than a servant, seeks to soothe his pain. Disrupting the timeline, Claus Guth offers a new vision of the characters. Like a wounded beast, Don Giovanni satisfies his predatory instincts in a sensual, nocturnal pine forest, a hunting ground or an Eden forfeited for his sins.

Performances run from 13 September to 12 October 2023.




RELATED STORIES - France

1
The Académie Performs a Brahms Concert at Paris Opera in October Photo
The Académie Performs a Brahms Concert at Paris Opera in October

The Académie's artists devote an evening to the Volkslied, the ideal form of the Lied according to Brahms in a letter to Clara Schumann. While the post-Romantics saw the Lied as an art of introspection, Brahms, inspired by folk songs, turned it into a choral declamation.

2
DON PASQUALE Comes to the Paris Opera in September Photo
DON PASQUALE Comes to the Paris Opera in September

Don Pasquale, an old fogey, believes he is playing a clever trick on his nephew Ernesto by telling him that he is going to marry a young girl – and thus will deprive him of any inheritance.

3
French Riviera Film Festival Reveals 2023 Winning Shorts And Specialty Awards Photo
French Riviera Film Festival Reveals 2023 Winning Shorts And Specialty Awards

The fifth annual French Riviera Film Festival, held on May 19 and 20, 2023 in Cannes, France, has revealed the winning shorts of the 2023 competition.

4
Melissa Errico Will Perform Two Paris Concerts With Isabelle Georges Photo
Melissa Errico Will Perform Two Paris Concerts With Isabelle Georges

This Spring, Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Melissa Errico comes home to Paris with two concerts with her friend & French counterpart Isabelle Georges, the first on 5/28 is a special live broadcast with Radio France, the second on 6/2 is an intimate live club concert in the heart of Paris:

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS Video
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Video
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe Video
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe
View all Videos

France SHOWS

Recommended For You