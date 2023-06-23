The Académie Performs a Brahms Concert at Paris Opera in October

The concert is at Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen on 13 October 2023 at 8 pm.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates; Sabrina Carpenter Joins in Australia Photo 3 Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates
James Joyce Inspires Three Year Creative Journey Across Europe For ULYSSES Photo 4 James Joyce Inspires Three Year Creative Journey Across Europe For ULYSSES

The Académie Performs a Brahms Concert at Paris Opera in October

The Académie's artists devote an evening to the Volkslied, the ideal form of the Lied according to Brahms in a letter to Clara Schumann. While the post-Romantics saw the Lied as an art of introspection, Brahms, inspired by folk songs, turned it into a choral declamation. His Liebeslieder Walzer and Volks-Kinderlieder, though popular, nonetheless address the great romantic themes of the Lied, such as love, mourning and nature, with a certain melancholy that foreshadows the Four Serious Songs.

This date is a Relax inclusive session.
This inclusive system aims to make it easier for people with disabilities to come to the theater. The codes of the performance will be relaxed so that everyone can enjoy the emotion of the show without fear of the gaze of others.

The concert is at Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen on 13 October 2023 at 8 pm.

Prices:
Adult: 25€
Under 28 years old: 10€
Group: 16€ 



RELATED STORIES - France

1
DON PASQUALE Comes to the Paris Opera in September Photo
DON PASQUALE Comes to the Paris Opera in September

Don Pasquale, an old fogey, believes he is playing a clever trick on his nephew Ernesto by telling him that he is going to marry a young girl – and thus will deprive him of any inheritance.

2
French Riviera Film Festival Reveals 2023 Winning Shorts And Specialty Awards Photo
French Riviera Film Festival Reveals 2023 Winning Shorts And Specialty Awards

The fifth annual French Riviera Film Festival, held on May 19 and 20, 2023 in Cannes, France, has revealed the winning shorts of the 2023 competition.

3
Melissa Errico Will Perform Two Paris Concerts With Isabelle Georges Photo
Melissa Errico Will Perform Two Paris Concerts With Isabelle Georges

This Spring, Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Melissa Errico comes home to Paris with two concerts with her friend & French counterpart Isabelle Georges, the first on 5/28 is a special live broadcast with Radio France, the second on 6/2 is an intimate live club concert in the heart of Paris:

4
Review: EGO-SYSTÈME at Théâtre Essaïon Photo
Review: EGO-SYSTÈME at Théâtre Essaïon

With seven nominations for the French Trophées de la Comédie Musicale (Best Musical, Direction, Book, Score, Leading Man, Leading Woman), Égo-Système is bound to be among the winners during this year's ceremony at the Casino de Paris on June 12th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US Video
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
View all Videos

France SHOWS

Recommended For You