The Académie Performs a Brahms Concert at Paris Opera in October

The Académie's artists devote an evening to the Volkslied, the ideal form of the Lied according to Brahms in a letter to Clara Schumann. While the post-Romantics saw the Lied as an art of introspection, Brahms, inspired by folk songs, turned it into a choral declamation. His Liebeslieder Walzer and Volks-Kinderlieder, though popular, nonetheless address the great romantic themes of the Lied, such as love, mourning and nature, with a certain melancholy that foreshadows the Four Serious Songs.

This date is a Relax inclusive session.

This inclusive system aims to make it easier for people with disabilities to come to the theater. The codes of the performance will be relaxed so that everyone can enjoy the emotion of the show without fear of the gaze of others.

The concert is at Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen on 13 October 2023 at 8 pm.

Prices:

Adult: 25€

Under 28 years old: 10€

Group: 16€